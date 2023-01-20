Home Entertainment For the first time since 1984: this year’s Spring Festival Gala does not have Li Guyi but has “Unforgettable Tonight”
For the first time since 1984: this year's Spring Festival Gala does not have Li Guyi but has "Unforgettable Tonight"

For the first time since 1984: this year’s Spring Festival Gala does not have Li Guyi but has “Unforgettable Tonight”

For the first time since 1984: this year’s Spring Festival Gala will not have Li Guyi but will have “Unforgettable Tonight”

On the evening of January 20, CCTV announced the program list for the 2023 Spring Festival Gala, in which the name of Teacher Li Guyi was not seen.

From the first CCTV Spring Festival Gala in 1984 to the present, except for not singing “Unforgettable Tonight” in 2012, for nearly 40 years, Li Guyi has brought this familiar melody every year, which has become a habit.

Unfortunately, there will still be “Unforgettable Tonight” this year, but Li Guyi will no longer be on stage.

It is reported that,Li Gu’s life has been high for a year, and he has just “Yangkang” recently, and his body is still in the recovery periodthe director team of the Spring Festival Gala let Mr. Li Guyi rest out of safety considerations.

Of course, there are still many things to watch in this Spring Festival Gala. For example, there are 7 most popular short language programs, Yue Yunpeng, Shen Teng, etc. will be on stage, and there will be a talk show for the first time.

For the first time since 1984: this year's Spring Festival Gala will not have Li Guyi but will have

