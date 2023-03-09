The Federal Justice disseminated the arguments of the sentences handed down last December in the framework of the Road Cause against Cristina Kirchner and other defendants. After 9 in the morning this Thursday, the Federal Oral Court No. 2 released via computer system a document of more than 1,600 pages, with a detailed analysis of the evidence and the facts judged.

Regarding the fact, the judges of the court maintained that “the magnitude of the criminal enterprise investigated here involved magnificent planning and sophistication, in which different administrative levels acted in columns under the same purpose.” Also that “we have seen a promiscuous and absolute confusion” between the public and private spheres (the State and Baez).

Later, the Court began to analyze the defensive arguments that alleged that the trial tried to criminalize a political issue that could not be prosecuted, such as a public works plan. “We rule out the power to judge in the context of this criminal process the criteria of opportunity, merit and convenience that shaped the road infrastructure development plan in Santa Cruz.” And they added: The strategic success of that decision, by its nature, remains subject to the high democratic control of the citizenry and out of the reach of the subscribers“.

For the judges, during Kirchnerism “a regime was consolidated that gave the national road entity great liquidity and agility to make expenditures, with few bureaucratic and control processes.” The judges said that Báez “would benefit from a differentiated treatment and privilege thanks to the adoption of internal resolutions designed to suit them”.

Listing the advantages, they said that the businessman enjoyed “unrestricted access to a method of advance payments” and of “the non-existence of demandable debt at the end of the government of Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner in December 2015.”

The conclusions about the role of Cristina Kirchner

1) “We are in a position to affirm that, as a result of some decisive interventions by Cristina Kirchner and José López, the insurmountability that the law so clearly marked was not such, not only in political terms but also in patrimonial terms, by virtue of decisions that drastically modified the sources of financing placed at the service of the organization, or rather, of the exclusive interests of the Presidency. A true fictitious autarky”.

2) “We are in a position to affirm that Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner, José Francisco López and Lázaro Antonio Báez planned, decided and executed the abandonment of the works awarded to the companies of the Báez Group.”

3) “Lázaro Antonio Báez and Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner were the true beneficiaries of the fraud that is the subject of this process.”

4) Regarding the fact that the prosecutors determined the “clean everything” plan, the judges referred to an alleged meeting that occurred in the last days of November 2015 between Cristina Kirchner and Báez, which was denied by the defense in charge of Carlos Beraldi . However, they stated: “There is no doubt that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was in the province of Santa Cruz that long weekend (with the presidential plane at her disposal) at least since Sunday, November 29.”

5) “We have anticipated from the beginning that the motive that gave meaning to such a complex maneuver was the benefit that Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner obtained from it, in addition to Báez.” In that paragraph, the judges also said that “part of the money disbursed by the State had as its final destination the family businesses of the former President.”

6) The magistrates said that between 2007 and 2015 “Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner and Lázaro Antonio Báez held multiple private businesses that resulted in constant profits for the former President.”

The basics are known

This Thursday, March 9, will be a day crossed by the judicial agenda. It happens that the federal Justice will announce the foundations of the sentence to the vice president Cristina Kirchner in the framework of the call Cause Road. Unlike last December 6 when the members of the Federal Oral Court No. 2 held a hearing that was broadcast live to communicate the penalties, this time The parties will only be notified via the computer system.

The vice president and head of the Senate was sentenced that day to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding positions public for the crime of fraudulent administrationsmaller scale than illicit associationa crime for which the trial prosecutors had accused her Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola.

The trial was triggered by the elevation made by the federal judge Julian Ercolini of a case that he investigated based on a denunciation of National Highway during the government of Mauricio Macri. It all started with an audit commissioned by the then head of the agency, Javier Iguacel, who spoke of alleged unfinished or undone works but millionaire financial advances.

This alleged illegal scheme emphasized the works granted to the businessman Lazarus Baezowner of Austral Constructions and close to the Kirchners, who also received a six-year prison sentence for being a necessary participant in the crime of fraudulent administration. The signatories of that verdict and of the foundations that will be known today are the judges Jorge Gorini, Andres Basso and Rodrigo Gimenez Uriburu.

It is worth remembering that after the conviction in this case for public works in Santa Cruz, Cristina Kirchner publicly maintains that she is the victim of a proscription orchestrated by the media and the Judiciary. Within this framework, and with the slogan “Let’s stop the ban”, The Campora Together with other political organizations of the Kirchnerist kidney, they carried out a vigil in Plaza Lavalle to wait for the fundamentals.

Basso, Gorini and Giménez Uriburu, the members of the Court that tried and sentenced CFK.

Meanwhile, it is also necessary to point out that the reasons that the judges took into account to condemn her will be announced one day before his appearance in an act in Río Negrowhere he is expected to give a speech under the title “Hegemony or consensus? Rupture of the democratic pact in a bi-monetary economy: inflation and IMF, debt crisis and political fragmentation”. It will be this Friday, March 10, at the National University of Río Negro, where they will give him the honorary degree.

The chronology of the first conviction of a vice-in-service

The initial complaint was filed in April 2016, a few months after the landing of the Macri government in the Casa Rosada. The report that supported Iguacel was titled “Advance of Comprehensive Management of Works Executed in the 23rd District of Santa Cruz”, and described the alleged irregularities despite the fact that later, in the trial, one of the conclusions was aired that said that “There are no significant constructive deficiencies (…)” and that “the observed work certification mismatches are not considered relevant in relation to the magnitude of the works.”

The complaint was left in the hands of Ercolini, who on September 12, 2016 called the accused, including Cristina and former officials such as the former Minister of Planning. Julio De Vido and the former secretary Jose Lopez. After that stage, the judge issued the acts of prosecution: it was on December 27, 2016, with embargoes for up to 10 billion pesos.

A year later, the Room I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamberintegrated by Jorge Ballestero and Leopoldo Brugliaconfirmed that ruling, ratified on November 2 by the Court of Cassation with the signature of Gustavo Hornos and Mariano Borinsky. On March 2, 2018, meanwhile, the request for elevation to trial was known.

When referring to the defendants, it considered, for example, that Cristina “would have harmed the interests entrusted by violating his duty to faithfully administer and care for the assets of the national State that were under the orbit of his responsibility”. In the case of Báez, the magistrate attributed having participated in the assembly “of the corporate structure necessary to bring together the national State funds that were assigned to public road works during the aforementioned period”.

The judgment that ends with the fundamentals

On May 21, 2019, the then senator arrived with Carlos Beraldi to the Amia Room of Comodoro Py to witness the beginning of the oral process. Throughout the trial, Cristina testified three times: on 12/2/19 she was investigated, on 09/23/2022 she exposed in her own defense at the close of the pleadings period and on 11/29/2022 she gave her “last words” before the verdict.

Cristina Kirchner during one of her presentations at the trial.

After the first inquiry, the witness statement process began, which was extended until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They testified from former national deputies to businessmen and former officials such as the current minister Sergio Massa or the governor of Chaco Jorge Capitanich and the president Alberto Fernandezall in the capacity of former heads of Cabinet.

In between, as the final stage of the process approached, the Supreme Court played its cards. The Supreme Court had yet to rule on the complaint appeals filed by the vice president, including one that argued that the object of the process was res judicata in Santa Cruz and another who questioned that the judgment was based on the expertise of only 5 of the 51 works carried out by Báez and put in focus.

These proposals were rejected on June 21 with votes of Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti.

On July 11, 2022, the round of allegations began, which ended with a request for a 12-year prison sentence for the current vice president by prosecutors. Mola and Luciani.

