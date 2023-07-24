for the president of the Board the work was “impeccable”

With a forceful, unquestionable result, Daniel Passerini was elected mayor of the city of Córdoba -the eighth since the return of democracy-, the highest step of his extensive political career.

The lower turnout had a direct impact on the vote harvest at the polls: it totaled 312,812, compared to the 262,254 achieved by Rodrigo de Loredo, who arrived on election day as the favorite in the polls.

The difference was 50,558 votes (all data with 99.67% of polling stations). In points, Passerini reached 47.71% of the votes and De Loredo, 40%, an advantage of 7.7 points. In the final scrutiny, the difference may be somewhat higher and the percentage of Hacemos Unidos may grow above 48 points.

In the midst of the entire process, the Municipal Electoral Board was under scrutiny for various situations that occurred not only on Sunday but also in the previous days. They point to that body as responsible for the low turnout that occurred when voting in the Capital.

This Monday, its owner, Alejandro Moyano, spoke and evaluated how the task was carried out: “I believe that the work of the Board, which was enormous, was very hard and impeccable work and it ended that way.”

“You have to keep in mind that the federal and provincial courts have their own structures, we don’t. The objective was achieved. At 11:15 p.m. we had the results in sight, there were no problems to start the election, and neither during the election.

Elections in Córdoba capital: the meaning of Daniel Passerini’s victory

To put the triumph of the ruling party into perspective: in 2019, Llaryora-Passerini achieved 40.2% of the votes, which implies a clear ratification of the management. Also to compare with that election to the opposition: De Loredo himself and Luis Juez added, in separate lists, 287 thousand votes, 25 thousand more than those achieved by Together for Change this Sunday.

Passerini’s campaign, in fact, had as its axis the continuity of the model and the plebiscite component of the election. Four years ago, Hacemos por Córdoba achieved 281,366 votes, 31,500 less than those it added last night.

Passerini achieved indisputable differences in sections 10, 11, 12 and 13, the same territories that on June 25 brought Martín Llaryora to the governorship (see page 15).

On the other hand, De Loredo failed to broaden his electoral base in the traditional circuits of Together for Change, nor did he reduce differences in the circuits prone to vote for Peronism, as was the plan drawn up in the campaign led by Juan Negri.

With this result, Martín Llaryora can launch his political leadership: now there are no doubts that the llaryorismo reached the pinnacle of provincial power. Last night, at the celebration of the ruling party, Juan Schiaretti described his successor as the “central architect” of Passerini’s triumph. After last night, Peronism -particularly the one from the capital- recognizes the next president as a general’s horsemen, obtained after having commanded this campaign, in which he ran from behind.

Peronism returns to sit in the 6 de Julio Palace a leader forged in the interior of the province: Passerini was mayor of Cruz Alta, from where he disembarked as minister of José Manuel de la Sota to become head of Juan Schiaretti’s legislative bloc and finally stay with Llaryora’s candidacy for vice mayor, despite the fact that he preferred Olga Riutort.

Within this framework, the new society led by Peronism in Cordoba will make its debut in 140 days, when they take command of the Civic Center and the 6 de Julio Palace and the cycle of power will restart. Llaryora promised to give “both hands” to Passerini, who will not be able to aspire to re-election in 2027. It is not a passing fact: politics will have to be reordered around the limit that the next mayor will have.