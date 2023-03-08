In view of International Women’s Daythe Secretary General of the United Nations, Anthony Guterreswarned, last Monday before the Commission on the Legal and Social Status of Women, that “on the current path, gender equality is 300 years away”. The multiple humanitarian and economic crises, the recent pandemic, have caused, according to the HIM and the Secretary General, a setback in the fight and advancement of women’s rights.

On September 7, 2022, the report “Progress in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Gender Outlook 2022” , where UN Women and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) They warned about the lethargy, or setback, that the fight for gender equality is suffering.

Antonio Guterres: “on the current path, gender equality is 300 years away.”

Climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, the increase in world poverty, are just some of the factors that, according to the HIMmean that, at this rate, gender equality is 300 years away and it is impossible to meet the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, in terms of gender.

Sima Bahousdirector of UN Womendeclared, in the presentation of the report that: “This is a tipping point for women’s rights and gender equality as we approach the halfway point to 2030. It is crucial that we mobilize now to invest in women and girls, and reclaim and accelerate the progress. The data shows indisputable regressions in their lives—in terms of income, security, education, and health—made worse by global crises. The longer we take to reverse this trend, the more it will cost us all.”; months later and with a view to a new commemoration of the International Women’s Day the general secretary of the United Nations supports and emphasizes this point.

Sustainable Development Goals

Los Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, were a series of objectives adopted by the United Nationals in the year 2015. The member nations of the HIM set a series of points with a view to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

There are a total of 17 points, among which number 5 addresses the gender equality. The commitment assumed by the countries is “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”, for which a series of goals were set, which, according to the September 2022 report, would be far from being met.

According to the report: “the latest available data indicates that the world is not on track to achieve gender equality by 2030.”

At the current rate, according to this research, it will take 286 years to eliminate discriminatory laws and disparate gaps in terms of legal protection. In addition, other indicators indicate that violence against women and girls continues to be a central point to be worked on by the countries.

The numbers indicated that, in 2021, 1 in 10 women and girls in the world were subjected to sexual or physical violence; 1 in 5 women were married before the age of 18 and 1 in 4 women reported more frequent family conflicts since the pandemic.

Another central point to work on is the political participation of women. The report notes that, as of July 2022, only 26.4% of global parliamentary seats were held by women. In 10 countries surveyed, that number drops to 10%. A percentage that, according to the report, leaves countries decades away from compliance with gender parity in areas of political participation (one of those Sustainable Development Goals to 2030).

What were the goals set by the United Nations in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals?

Objective number 5 corresponds to the gender equality and to the common purpose of “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”, in view of its fulfillment and a new anniversary of the International Women’s DayThese are some of the goals set:

End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere.

Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation.

Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

Recognize and value unpaid care and unpaid domestic work through the provision of public services, the provision of infrastructure and the formulation of social protection policies, as well as through the promotion of shared responsibility in the home and family, according to proceed in each country.

Ensure the full and effective participation of women and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.

Guarantee universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, in accordance with the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development, the Beijing Platform for Action and the final documents of its review conferences.

Undertake reforms that give women the right to equal economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control of land and other assets, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with the national laws.

Enhance the use of enabling technology, particularly information and communication technology, to promote women’s empowerment.

Adopt and strengthen sound policies and applicable laws to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls at all levels.

BF / ED