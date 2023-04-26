“For tourism, it is an opportunity,” Lammens said.

The rise of the blue dollar in recent days has a “positive” face in tourismas the minister admitted in Bariloche Matías Lammenswho at the same time said that he observes with concern the exchange and macroeconomic situation of the country.

Lammens reached the mountain range with the previous trip 4 on goingwhich concluded yesterday with the term for the purchase of services to access the benefits on trips made from mid-May to mid-June, in which “Bariloche is fighting for the lead”in the ranking of cities preferred by tourists.

“For tourism, without a doubt, it is an opportunitywhich does not mean that one does not have an eye on there, that don’t stop worryingbecause in a country like Argentina it affects inflation, it is a problem that all Argentines have, which above all punishes those at the bottom, those with fewer resources, so it is a complex issue,” Lammens responded to the press prior to participate in the 232nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gastronomic Hotel Business Federation of the Argentine Republic (Fehgra) that is taking place in Bariloche today and tomorrow.

The Minister of Tourism said that in the historical records “when we had a high exchange rate, tourism worked very well, domestic tourism and inbound tourism”, he pointed out when highlighting the convenience for foreign visitors who in April compared the visitor data for the same month in the pre-pandemic, in 2019.

Lammens also admitted that one must pay attention to what happens with prices since in the tourism sector wages have a strong incidence but also the price of food has an impact on rates.

He appreciated that with Previaje 3 a price agreement with the tourism sector, which in his opinion “worked very well” and stated that for this new edition of the benefits program it was replicated again, so far with good results. “We audit more than 1,500 hotels with good resultsvery few establishments have failed to comply”, he stated.

He indicated that the Price agreements are a “good temporary tool, but it is not the final solution” and argued that “the approach to inflation, which is a multi-causal phenomenon, is much more complex and must be addressed from a macroeconomic issue and not only with agreements by sector”.

The governor Arabela Carreras, who also participated in the opening of the meeting of hotel businessmen, chaired by Fernando Desbots, gave his opinion of the national scene with the rise of the blue dollar. “We look at it with great concern.we have come with the Minister of Economy (Luis Vaisberg) to work on these issues in Bariloche”, he stated.

Lammens also appreciated that tourism and especially the hotel and gastronomy sector is “an activity that has good news to give in a complex economic context in Argentina, it is an activity that has recovered 100% of employment in what has to do with hotelsthat the amount of employment with respect to the pre-pandemic in gastronomy has been exceeded,” he said surrounded by Desbots, the host of the event that brings together 180 businessmen in the sector from some 57 delegations in the country in Bariloche.



