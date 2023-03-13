The licensed mayor of the Entre Ríos town of Gilbert, Angel Fabian Constantine, was sentenced this Monday the 13th 14 years and six months in prison for triple sexual abuse for complaints that led him to prison although the Court of Gualeguaychú determined that he is detained at home.

Constantine was charged with the three facts denounced by the three women who were in the courtroom. Prosecutor Martina Cedrés had asked for a 15-year sentence while the complaint in charge of Juan Ignacio Weimberg a 22-year sentence.

The first fact denounced was that of Luján. She was the press secretary for Gilbert Township and had the office next to the Mayor. Between February and June 2021, he abused her in his office applying workplace gender violence, that is, he threatened to fire her if she spoke.

The second event was the one suffered by Verónica, she was married to the mayor’s nephew who also worked in the Municipality. Constantine once offered to take her to her place of work and deviated from the road, to force her and rape heraccording to the complaint made and for which he was convicted.

Norma is the first of the three victims to suffer the sexual harassment. It was in 2019 when Constantino was a merchant and although he had won the elections for Mayor, there were still months left to assume his position.

In addition to being a merchant, Constantino at that time was Director of Culture and organized the delivery of clothing for what was to be shortly after the celebration of Tradition Day in Gilbert.

Norma went to pick up her dress at that place and was received by Constantino, who was very kind at first, invited her to go inside the place, and once there he sexually abused her.

“The testimonies of Norma, María Luján and Verónica in the very broad probative context produced during the debate, allow us to conclude on the sincerity, veracity and credibility that such accounts have presented in what specifically makes the factual aspects that allow us to recreate the materiality of the facts. facts attributed and the defendant’s participation in them,” the Court said.

“They have contributed lots of detail that clearly show that they respond to the experiences of the victims, thereby patenting the veracity with which they have been conducted and the credibility they deserve, beyond the particularities of each of these stories as will be analyzed,” he added.

Along with the story, the judges valued the opinion of forensic experts who determined that All three victims suffer from “post-traumatic stress”. These experts also gave “credibility” to those accounts “verifying in such a way the material existence of the facts object of the accusation”; the judges finished.

They also valued the statements of the Mayor himself on trial who tried to “discredit” the victims on the grounds that the complaints were for “spurious objectives” or a kind of “dark plot or political cabal.”

“No valid data emerged to support the hypothesis of such a conspiracy or political scheme on which he has arguedTherefore, the defensive version, intrinsically unconscious and implausible, reverts against the defendant’s own interests, rising as an indication of poor justification, “replied the Court.

Constantino will remain detained at home as it has been since before the verdict although the victims say that the neighbors see him go out at night, violating house arrest. Prosecutor Martina Cedrés also echoed these complaints but since there is no evidence to present it to the Court, the now convicted person will enjoy that benefit for now.

