For what comes out a garage you put on a Chuii

The Cordovan ice cream chain Chuii reached its first 10 years of life and is going through its anniversary season with several novelties: the confirmation of several openings, the incorporation of technology and new equipment, a renewal of its commercial image and the decision to add cafeteria in take away format for some of its stores.

The review of the story tells that Chuii began almost as a hobby of its partners, and it took the form of a business over the months.

The factory commented on a house in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood and in 2018 they built their own factory in Bajo Palermo with facilities of approximately 500m2 with 4 cold rooms and administrative offices on the top floor.

Currently they buy the raw material from local suppliers that import products from abroad, such as Italy, since many tastes are made with imported products. But a large amount of raw material is obtained from the province of Córdoba, such as fruits, dulce de leche and sugar, among others.

“This ice cream parlor bet on the production of ice cream by the kilo but from the beginning they also made ice cream cake and alfajores, because this province is recognized for its delicious alfajores, so the idea was to offer a delicious ice cream alfajor and now they want to specialize even more in the Chuii alfajor, bringing different varieties to the market”, stand out from the brand.

Chui

Today, Chuii has approximately 50 fixed flavors of ice cream on the billboard, and monthly it adds two flavors as novelties according to ephemeris or specific events of the current month.

The ice creams are produced in continuous and discontinuous artisan ice cream machines in which they produce all the flavors and are currently making between 14 and 16 thousand kg of ice cream per month. On the other hand, the cakes and alfajores are a separate production line where everything is made by hand through a 100% manual process.

Chuii Franchises

A Chuii franchise costs approximately between 18 and 24 thousand dollars depending on the size and condition of the premises and today it has a franchise option: Big experience designed for premises between 60 and 80 m2 and Take away for premises between 35 and 50 m2 , and they provide constant support to the franchisees so that they recover the investment as quickly as possible.

They estimate an average recovery of the investment of between 12 and 18 months, depending on the season of the year in which the openings are made, the flow of people, etc., after analyzing the areas and franchisees.

Plans and projections. From Chuii they announced that the objective for this 2023 is to close a few more points in the city of Córdoba and in the interior of Córdoba (Alta gracia, Carlos paz, Río Segundo).

“For this year, we have 6 new franchises confirmed and the expansion plan is to open between 7 and 10 new points in total in the second half of 2023, for which we have some areas available and in this way we would go from 17 to 27 franchises with openings also in the interior of Córdoba” affirm the creators of Chuii.

“This year we have a change of image for the premises, we want a warmer image and an addition of coffee options to consume on the premises and on the go in some ice cream parlors” affirm Brusa and Zidarich.

And as for the specialization in alfajores, by the end of the year the idea is to have between 6 and 8 varieties of ice cream alfajores in the ice cream parlors to offer the boxes with different varieties of very Cordovan ice cream alfajores so that the customer can choose between the different varieties. .