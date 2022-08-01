Source Title: For Your Exclusive Love SHIATZY CHEN Launches Qixi Embroidery Customization Service

Qixi Festival is a traditional festival in China. Because of the romantic legends of “The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl” and “Meeting the Magpie Bridge”, it has now evolved into “Chinese Valentine’s Day”. In ancient times, Qixi Festival was also known as the “Qiqiao Festival”. On this day, people would pray for blessings, make wishes, and pray for skillful skills, hoping that they could have the ingenuity and needlework skills of the “Weaver Girl”. Founded in 1978, Shiatzy Chen, with the mission of creating “China‘s new style”, with ingenuity and respect, captures the classic embroidery art in ancient Chinese costume aesthetics, integrates it into contemporary fashion design, and inherits traditional Chinese embroidery craftsmanship. develop. During this year’s Qixi Festival, Shiatzy Chen specially launched an exclusive embroidery customization service to help those who love each other perfectly express their feelings at this emotional moment. Since 2000, Shiatzy Chen has cooperated with traditional Chinese craftsmen in Hunan embroidery and Suzhou embroidery, and applied delicate techniques such as rubbing yarn embroidery, seed embroidery, appliqué embroidery, and drawing and carving to the sleeves. The products of a season present exquisite embroidery with different themes. With modern beauty and design, the new Chinese style gives a new definition of the national style, showing the contemporary oriental aesthetics to the world. This year’s Qixi Festival, Shiatzy Chen specially selected 4 white shirts to encourage customers to customize exclusive embroidery patterns for their loved ones, and provide 26 embroidered letters as options. Customers can choose to customize the initial embroidery of the name, or customize the blessing of love embroidery. The embroidery patterns are all hand-embroidered by Shiatzy Chen’s senior craftsmen, stitch by stitch. On the white shirt that symbolizes pure love, it perfectly interprets a unique and exclusive confession. SHIATZY CHEN white shirt with lotus leaf collar SHIATZY CHEN white shirt with lotus leaf cuffs SHIATZY CHEN Men’s White Shirt with Lotus Leaf Cuffs SHIATZY CHEN Men’s White Shirt China has always been famous for its fine embroidery, and the technique of embroidery can be traced back thousands of years. The crystallization of embroidery craftsmanship handed down from China are all Seiko skills that Shiatzy Chen cherishes and strives to preserve and develop. Many couples choose to wear clean, simple white shirts when taking photos of their marriage certificate. At this important moment in life, choosing a white shirt with an exclusive custom embroidery pattern by Shiatzy Chen will add a special romantic atmosphere to this sweet scene, and it is also a testimony and wish for the sincere feelings of the two people. Tanabata Embroidery Exclusive Customization Shiatzy Chen has always maintained respect for traditional Chinese culture and etiquette and enthusiasm for design, naturally integrating oriental elements into design, and is committed to providing better fashion works and customer service. If you want to experience SHIATZY Chen Qixi custom embroidery service, you can inquire and make an appointment at SHIATZY Chen offline experience spaces such as Shanghai Peninsula Hotel, Beijing SKP, Nanjing Deji Plaza, Suzhou Xinguang, Hangzhou Mixc City, Wuhan Guoguang, etc. Shiatzy Chen embroidered custom white shirts have also won the love of many stars. Actor Liu Yan, singer Gan Wangxing, singer Zhang Yifan, actor Wang Yuanke, actor Zhang Bojia, actor Chai Wei, all posted photos of Shiatzy Chen custom embroidered white shirts, from embroidery It can be seen from the details of the embroidery craftsmen that the embroidery craftsmen have adopted the traditional method of seed embroidery, which makes the embroidery pattern three-dimensional and full and unique. In the romantic festival of Qixi Festival, it shows a unique sweet atmosphere. Liu Yan Gan Wangxing Zhang Yifan Zhang Baijia Wang Yuanke Chai Wei Virtual KOL Rae Chinese traditional aesthetic arts are splendid and profound, such as embroidery, calligraphy, porcelain, paper-cutting, shadow play, etc., all of which are treasures of Chinese culture. Shiatzy Chen combined the craftsmanship wisdom accumulated by Chinese civilization with the aesthetics of Western clothing structure and presented it to the world The stage, with the brand power of Shiatzy Chen, connects the fashion landscape of the East and the West, making the new Chinese style enduring. About SHIATZY CHEN SHIATZY CHEN, founded in 1978, means to create “China‘s new style”. It is hoped that through the transformation of creation, the historical and cultural demeanor and contemporary style can be made into a suitable modern outline. SHIATZY CHEN’s design director and brand soul, Ms. Wang Chen Caixia, pursues the perfection of details in her attitude towards clothing craftsmanship, from the touch of the fabric to the presentation of color patterns. The design of each season is combined with the current international trend, while injecting contemporary fashion aesthetics, integrating the concepts and elements of traditional Chinese culture, making it a classic style of SHIATZY CHEN, and giving clothing new vitality. So far, SHIATZY CHEN has exhibited in Paris Fashion Week for twenty-seven seasons, adhering to the essence of going all out, aiming to become a high-profile oriental brand on the international stage with world-class boutique products.

