They have been a force in the Norwegian underground for years, only the really big hit is missing Forcefed Horsehead so far. The quintet released several singles and small formats – the last EP was eight years ago, the last songs were released in 2018. But there can be no question of a rest for the grind-affine northern lights, because with „Monoceros“ is now the first album that dresses the inevitable downfall of mankind through greed and apathy in furious musical attacks.

Several short, rocket-paced episodes drive the action along. The opener “Every Death You Take” is great for its title alone. Behind it lies foaming, angry chaos with a punky grind list – one of many short, precise wrecking balls. Forcefed Horsehead master the short, compact rage format very well – see and listen to “Unending Appetite”, “Novgorod” or, somewhat more extensively and more changeably staged, “Iri”. The latter track hints at the more epic, grueling other side of the Norwegians, which comes through especially in the long format.

While the sawing up-tempo mash-up “Spell No Stones” at least prepares for this seething idiosyncrasy, “The Black Sun” is already going full steam ahead. Death-doom-like constructs collide with noise, fuel themselves through the old-school sawmill and only dare several short attempts to break out in the final act, which, however, are not crowned with success. “…And Then There Were None” wants even more. In over nine (!) minutes, the finale covers the entire spectrum of Forcefed’s madness. With the Doom tempo completely removed in places, the deadly, bulky loops unfold almost masterfully, in connection with shorter, clearer moments, remind of the experimental side of Napalm Death.

This sophisticated and at the same time brute impression entertains in the best sense of the word. Instead of getting lost in tough static, Forcefed Horsehead bring a lot of variety to the tableau without losing even a hint of their precise destructiveness. “Monoceros” thinks Death and Grind around the corner, dares small experiments and has a heart for tough, sawing walls. With their first album, the Norwegians present a little treat, much more than just another insider tip for noise and chaos-affine rabble-rousers.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/24/2023

Available from: Owlripper Recordings

