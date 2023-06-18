Ford begins with the sale of the new Ranger

The new Ranger will begin its sales in all Ford dealers in the country from June 23. The start of deliveries is scheduled for the month of July.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Following the design style of Ford’s global line of pick-ups, the New Ranger shows robust lines, inspired by the F Series, with a muscular and dynamic profile, an imposing frontal design and headlights with full-led technology in the shape of “C”.

Inside, it offers a level of finishes and finishes never seen among the medium and medium size pick-ups. the combination of two 12” screens for the dashboard and instrument panel generates an immersive digital experience.

These features are combined with the incorporation of new V6 3.0L Diesel engine and a 4WD traction system with new technologies.



