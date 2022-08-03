ROME – A Ford E-Transit to offer home healthcare. An example of the zero-emission van of the blue oval will be included for a period of six months in the fleet of Vivisol, a company specialized in the delivery of oxygen therapy devices, mechanical ventilation, diagnostics and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.





The model delivered to Vivisol is a 184 HP E-Transit Van 350 long wheelbase medium roof, configured with a special set-up suitable for the transport of this equipment and equipped with Ford Pro Telematics software, capable of converting vehicle data into information and in useful alerts to simplify fleet management: for example vehicle position, van health alerts or driver monitoring.

Meanwhile, Ford is continuing its E-Transit test campaign with some companies in Germany, Norway and the UK. The aim is to use the vehicles in real working conditions at a fast pace in various sectors, including postal, municipal, utilities, last mile delivery and groceries.

The E-Transit is equipped with a 68 kWh battery capable of offering 317 km of range. The engine can have 184 Hp (like the one supplied to Vivisol) or 269 Hp, while the 11.3 kW on-board charger is capable of fully recharging the battery in a maximum of 8 hours. (fp)