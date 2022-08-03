Home Entertainment Ford E-Transit, a doctor in the family
Entertainment

Ford E-Transit, a doctor in the family

by admin
Ford E-Transit, a doctor in the family

ROME – A Ford E-Transit to offer home healthcare. An example of the zero-emission van of the blue oval will be included for a period of six months in the fleet of Vivisol, a company specialized in the delivery of oxygen therapy devices, mechanical ventilation, diagnostics and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.

The model delivered to Vivisol is a 184 HP E-Transit Van 350 long wheelbase medium roof, configured with a special set-up suitable for the transport of this equipment and equipped with Ford Pro Telematics software, capable of converting vehicle data into information and in useful alerts to simplify fleet management: for example vehicle position, van health alerts or driver monitoring.

Meanwhile, Ford is continuing its E-Transit test campaign with some companies in Germany, Norway and the UK. The aim is to use the vehicles in real working conditions at a fast pace in various sectors, including postal, municipal, utilities, last mile delivery and groceries.

Ford, seven new electric models in two years

by Maurilio Rigo

The E-Transit is equipped with a 68 kWh battery capable of offering 317 km of range. The engine can have 184 Hp (like the one supplied to Vivisol) or 269 Hp, while the 11.3 kW on-board charger is capable of fully recharging the battery in a maximum of 8 hours. (fp)

See also  Amazon Web Services and Ferrari, together for cloud and artificial intelligence

You may also like

Kanye West reveals adidas launched YEEZY Day without...

The screenwriter announced that the script for the...

The characteristics of the classic anime game lines...

What is the meaning of ikun? What is...

Chen Siming and Fang Binhan broke up Chen...

The concert of Zhao Jiping’s works touched the...

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” Official Gallery...

The strange Rolex case, stable supply drives up...

FFBE Phantom Wars Oberon Heindler is here

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers live at Valentino:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy