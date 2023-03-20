ROME – Ford, according to CarBuzz, would have filed a patent application to obtain the burnout mode on electric cars, in order to allow the driver to let the tires smoke.

This would have been published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 2, while the filing of the same would date back to August 30, 2021. Basically, what is already feasible on the Ford Mustang with rear wheel drive should happen, where it is possible make the rear wheels smoke while keeping the front wheels on the brakes.





With electric cars there may also be a sequential burnout activity, so as to drive both the front and rear wheels. Even if the outline of the Mach-E can be seen in the drawings, it is not certain that the system will be developed for the SUV in question. At the same time, it is not yet clear when and how it could go into production, nor if it will actually be supplied on the brand’s electric futures.