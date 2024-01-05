Home » Foreigners who became Dominicans at heart: Stories of contributors from across the globe who made their mark in the Dominican Republic
Foreigners who became Dominicans at heart: Stories of contributors from across the globe who made their mark in the Dominican Republic

Foreigners who became Dominicans at heart: Stories of contributors from across the globe who made their mark in the Dominican Republic

Anita Ontiveros and her husband Horacio Lamadrid are just some of the many foreigners who have made the Dominican Republic their home. This Caribbean country has been home to a variety of professionals and influencers from around the world. Names like Alicia Ortega, Tueska, and Silvio Mora are just a few examples of immigrants who have not only built their lives in the Dominican Republic but have also made significant contributions to the country’s arts, music, and media industry. The story of Orestes Amador, a Cuban theater artist, is also noteworthy as he found a new home in the Dominican Republic, which recently granted him citizenship. These individuals have not only found success in their professional careers but have also integrated themselves into the Dominican culture and society. Their stories serve as a testament to the diversity and inclusivity of the Dominican Republic, where people from all corners of the globe can find a welcoming and supportive environment to call home.

