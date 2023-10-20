FOREST WHISPERS – Beneath Bronze Crowns

FOREST WHISPERS

Under bronze crowns

(Black Metal)

Label: AOP Records

Format: (EP)

Release: 29.09.2023

WALDGEFLÜSTER come from Bavaria and are now known to most black metal fans, as the group around mastermind Winterherz can often be seen live in addition to many releases. With “Unter Bronzenen Kronen” there is now a new EP, which will be released on the market in autumn.

You start with rhythmic guitar playing, which after a while is joined by more instruments and heavy growls. In terms of tempo, the title track “Unter Bronzenen Kronen” is rather leisurely, but very intense and there is also a change to clean vocals in between. Slow playing also dominates the second track “The Pit”, where the clean vocals dominate, which are very deep and smoky, creating a mystical flair.

Number three, “Herbst Befiel Das Land MMXXIII”, which is dominated by a stirring rhythm and also clear vocals, but also contains a lot of growling, fits exactly in line with the release date. This track has a lot of an anthem about it and will certainly work very well live, even if some rough edges become noticeable at times. A bit unusual for this band, but very well done. The final “Black Flies”, on the other hand, comes across as very harsh and only a few melodic moments and vocals cushion the powerful feeling.

Since I’ve known the band for a while, I noticed that there are more clean vocals on this EP than on most previous releases, but perhaps that’s exactly why it creates an epic flair that’s wonderful to sink into. So if you want to treat yourself to half an hour of pleasant, yet powerful autumn feelings, you’ve come to the right place.

Tracklist “Under Bronze Crowns”:

1. Under Bronze Crowns

2. The Pit

3rd Autumn Infested The Land MMXXIII

4. Black Flies

Total playing time: 28:07

Band-Links:

