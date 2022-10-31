doha,2022year10moon——On October 27, 2022, Valentino Valentino, the Qatar Creates project and the Qatar Museum jointly held the “Forever Valentino” exhibition to pay tribute to the founder of the brand, Valentino Garavani, and to promote the spirit of haute couture. The exhibition was unveiled at the M7 Design and Innovation Centre in the heart of Doha City – Mshleb.

“Forever Valentino” is the largest exhibition that Valentino has held so far, and the first exhibition to be held in the Middle East. This year coincides with the 90th birthday of the legendary designer Valentino Garavani and the Valentino 2022 autumn/winter couture show held in Rome, where the brand was born. Rome, the “eternal city”, is also the headquarters of the brand since its inception in 1959.

Sheikha Al Mayassa, Chairman of Qatar Museum, said: “This year, with the Qatar World Cup, the world‘s attention is on Qatar, and we are also launching a series of exciting activities. With this exhibition, we sincerely invite Qatari people and global audiences to explore fashion, The charm of culture and history. I sincerely thank all parties for their tireless efforts to promote Valentino’s artistic vision – deep emotional connection with Rome and the splendid history of the legendary fashion house itself – to the Middle East. I look forward to seeing more fashion, culture , art and entertainment elements are introduced to Qatar, and we are also happy to witness the birth of more cultural milestones.”

“For me, it was a pleasant surprise to be part of the curatorial work of Valentino’s exhibition. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Pierpaolo Piccioli, Alexander Fury and other amazing teams. It was the hard work of each team that made this amazing A grand event for four. The working experience in Doha is very special: it is a place where the dreams of artists collide and intertwine; participating in this exhibition is a wonderful and dreamy experience, like playing a “Romantic Capriccio”, but also like being in On a “Casual Art Journey” unique to Doha. ” – Massimiliano Gioni, Artistic Director of the New York Museum of Art

“Valentino is one of the biggest fashion houses in the world and is now led by Pierpaolo Piccioli, undoubtedly one of the greatest designers of our time. It is a great honour to be part of this exhibition with Massimiliano Gioni, Pierpaolo and the Valentino team. The curatorial task of creating a dreamlike city of Rome in Doha, exhibiting Valentino classics and delivering a unique fashion atmosphere, this curatorial task is amazing and incredible. Valentino Garavani’s outstanding heritage is also the secret of Valentino, celebrating Valentino’s achievements in different eras, A legacy of excellence in different contexts. Forever Valentino, in my opinion, is a noble pursuit, a relentless exploration and celebration of beauty, while at the same time striving to advance a better world.” – Alexander Fury, fashion critic and author

The “Forever Valentino” exhibition will feature La Rosa mannequins, featuring more than 200 Valentino couture gowns and ready-to-wear, as well as immersive scenes paired with classic accessories and fashion pieces. The entire exhibition provides an in-depth rendition of the city of Rome, embedded with exclusive moments from Valentino’s 60-year history of glory, including rarely-publicized outfits for celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and Zendaya, as well as other Valentino’s Amazing work.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, worked closely with Art Director Massimiliano Gioni of the Museum of New Art in New York, and fashion critic and author Alexander Fury to present the exhibition “Forever Valentino”, which will also feature the private life of His Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, a long-time Valentino client. Collection.

From October 28, 2022 to April 1, 2023, visitors can view the exhibition at the M7 Design and Innovation Centre in the city centre of Mshleb, Doham. Ticket purchase channel: Qatar Creates official website, visitors with One Pass cards can enjoy special discounts, see: www.qacreates.com. One Pass is the arts and culture portal for all residents and visitors, from November to December 2022, visit the One Pass website to enjoy over 300 items including arts and culture exhibitions, museums, live events, festivals, plays and musicals Benefit discount.

Curator Introduction

MASSIMILIANO GIONI

Massimiliano Gioni lives in New York and is a well-known Italian curator and contemporary art critic. He is also the Artistic Director of the Edlis Neeson Museum of New Art in New York. Gioni has curated a number of successful exhibitions at the New Museum including John Akomfrah, Ed Atkins, Lynda Benglis, Tacita Dean, Nicole Eisenman, Urs Fischer, Hans Haacke, Camille Henrot, Carsten Höller, Kahlil Joseph, Ragnar Kjartansson, Sarah Lucas Solo exhibitions by artists such as , Gustav Metzger, Marta Minujin, Chris Ofili, Raymond Pettibon, Carol Rama, Faith Ringgold, Pipilotti Rist, Anri Sala, Peter Saul, Nari Ward, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. Massimiliano Gioni is also an experienced curator in large-scale group exhibitions, having successfully curated “After Nature” (2008), “Ostalgia” (2011), “Here and Elsewhere” (2014), “The Keeper” ( 2016) and “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America” (2021).

Gioni has curated countless international exhibitions, including “The Warmth of Other Suns” (2019) at the most popular Philip Collection in Washington, D.C.; the Triennale in Milan, in collaboration with the Nicola Trussardi Foundation “The Restless Earth” (2017) and “The Great Mother” at the Milan Fair at the Palazzo Reale (2015); The 10th Gwangju Biennale (2010); The New Art Museum Triennial (2009) ; Berlin Biennale (2006) and 5th Manifesto (2004). In 2013, he was the Artistic Director of the 55th Venice Biennale, and in 2022 he curated a major solo exhibition “Jeff Koons: Lost in America” ​​at the Qatar Museum Gallery (Al Rivak) in Doha.

ALEXANDER FURY

Alexander Fury is a fashion journalist, author and critic who is currently Fashion Director of AnOther Magazine and Menswear Reviewer of the Financial Times.

From 2013 to 2016, Alexander Fury was the fashion editor of The Independent, i, The Independent on Sunday; from 2016 to 2018, he was the chief fashion reporter of T: The New York Times Style. In 2018, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in the humanities from the San Francisco Art University. He has contributed to several well-known magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, System and the international editions of Document Journal.

He has published several books on the work of major fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Chanel and the fashion designers of the house. He has also contributed to exhibitions including Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris; Savage Beauty at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London; Isabella Blow: Fashion at Somerset House, London Galore, and Claude Parent: Dessiner la Mode and Richard Wentworth à la Maison Alaïa at the Azzedine Alaïa Gallery in Paris. In 2018, Alexander Fury contributed to the exhibition Azzedine Alaïa: The Couturier at the Design Museum, London, the first retrospective of the designer Azzedine Alaïa in the UK. “Forever Valentino” is his curatorial debut.