guide Hello everyone, I’m Little Tadpole, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, many people don’t know the basic details about Forgetting Sarah Marshall, so let’s take a look now! 1. “Forget Sarah…

Hello everyone, I’m Little Tadpole, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, many people don’t know the basic details about Forgetting Sarah Marshall, so let’s take a look now!

1. “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” is a romantic comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller, starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, on April 18, 2008 Released in the US.

2. The film tells the story of the musician Peter Brett, who tries to forget his ex-girlfriend Sarah Marshall and face up to a better life in the future after experiencing the blow of a broken relationship.

3. In 2009, won the 18th MTV Movie Awards.

This article has finished explaining the basic details about the theme of forgetting Sarah Marshall, I hope it can be helpful to you.