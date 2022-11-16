KING-2 is a fictitious American drum machine Maestro Rhythm King MRK-2 made in the late 60’s. You can hear it on the Sly Stone recording.

All internal sounds have been carefully sampled – not just the front panel trigger sounds – and the cymbal and snare sounds have been multi-sampled for authenticity.

The original 18 rhythms have been recreated, and two additional rhythms — DISCO and PASO DOBLE — were originally included only on previous MRK-1 models.

A built-in recorder for MIDI files makes exporting built-in rhythms and playback from DAWs simple and powerful.

Price: £12 + tax. Currently on sale with 25% off.

Official website:

https://www.lootaudio.com/category/kontakt-instruments/forgotten-keys/king-2