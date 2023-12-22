Former Assistant Sues Actor Vin Diesel for Alleged Sexual Assault

American actor Vin Diesel is facing legal trouble as a former assistant has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault. Asta Jonasson accused the “Fast and Furious” star of forcibly touching and kissing her, as well as masturbating in front of her at a hotel in Atlanta during the filming of the fifth installment of the film franchise. Jonasson, who was hired by Diesel’s production company, One Race, in 2010, claims the actor’s size and power as an employer facilitated the alleged attack. She also alleges that after rejecting Diesel’s advances, she was fired the next day by Samantha Vincent, the actor’s sister and president of One Race.

The lawsuit also accuses Vincent and the production company of failing to take action to protect Jonasson from further attacks or to punish Diesel for his actions. Jonasson claims that she decided to come forward now due to the MeToo movement, which has shed light on abuses against women in the entertainment industry.

In addition to emotional damage and violations of her labor rights, Jonasson is seeking unspecified financial compensation in the lawsuit against Diesel, his sister, and the production company.

The news is still developing, with more information to come.

