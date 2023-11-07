Former Assistant Testifies That Robert De Niro’s Behavior Was “Controlling and Abusive”

Former Chief Executive Assistant of Robert De Niro Testifies in Civil Trial

The former chief executive assistant of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has testified in a civil trial in New York, describing her experience working for the actor as “creepy” and abusive. Graham Chase Robinson, who quit her job in 2019 after 11 years, said she found it controlling and abusive when De Niro insisted on her scratching his back. Robinson testified that the trauma she endured while working for De Niro left her unemployed and depressed.

During a full day of testimony, Robinson shared the emotional and mental toll that working for De Niro took on her. She revealed that she suffered from anxiety and depression and has been unemployed for four years, despite applying for 638 jobs. “I don’t have a social life. I am very humiliated and ashamed, and I feel very judged. I lost my life, my career, my financial independence. I lost everything,” she told the jurors.

Robinson is now seeking $12 million in damages from De Niro for gender discrimination and retaliation. In response, De Niro has counterclaimed, asking the jury to award him $6 million for breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty.

One of the main incidents mentioned during the trial was the back-scratching, which Robinson claimed happened on multiple occasions until she suggested that De Niro use a device instead. She described De Niro’s response, “I like the way you do it,” as “creepy” and “disgusting.”

Earlier in the week, De Niro mocked Robinson’s claims, stating that he had always treated her appropriately and respectfully. However, during his testimony, he yelled at Robinson in court before quickly apologizing for his outburst.

Robinson also testified about De Niro’s complicated love life, which she was required to help navigate as part of her duties. She portrayed De Niro as sexist in his language towards female employees and discriminatory in their pay.

However, De Niro’s defense confronted Robinson with the fact that his highest-paid employee was a woman and that a male employee at one of his companies actually earned less than a third of Robinson’s previous salary.

The trial is still ongoing, with Robinson’s testimony highlighting the alleged abusive behavior she experienced while working for the acclaimed actor.

