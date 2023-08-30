Former “Bachelorrette” Contestant Josh Seiter Dies at 36, Remembered for Advocating Mental Health and Spreading Love

Former “The Bachelorette” contestant, Josh Seiter, has passed away at the age of 36, according to an announcement made by his family. Seiter, who had previously battled with depression and anxiety, had become a life coach for his followers, using his platform to share motivational messages about moving forward and finding purpose in life. His family made the tragic announcement through his Instagram account, expressing their sorrow and praising Seiter’s positive impact on the lives of his loved ones and fans. Although the family did not disclose the cause of death, they indicated that Seiter had finally found the peace he had been seeking. The family also shared a helpline for mental health crises, suggesting a possible connection to Seiter’s struggles with depression and anxiety. In his last post, Seiter acknowledged his ongoing battle with mental health but remained determined to maintain a positive outlook. Seiter, who recently revealed his bisexuality during LGBTIQ+ pride month, had gained fame through his appearance on “The Bachelorette” and had also made his debut on an explicit content platform. His sudden passing has left his loved ones and fans mourning the loss of a shining light.

