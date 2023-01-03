[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 03, 2023]Juanita Roy is a recently retired ballet dancer. On January 1, at the beginning of the new year, she performed at the San Jose Performing Arts Center in California where she once performed.

(Center for the Performing Arts) watched the last performance of the Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe there. She admires the skills of the Shen Yun dancers and also praises their extraordinary courage.

Former ballet dancer Juanita Roy: “This is my second time to watch Shen Yun. (I come again because) I wanted to see Shen Yun a long time ago, because of my love for these dancers and artists, I think they have extraordinary courage, Being able to feel viscerally what they represent (values).”

Juanita is a recently retired ballet dancer who once worked in a well-known local ballet company in San Jose.

Juanita Roy, former ballet dancer: “When I look at these dancers, I can tell (they have) a precise classical dance training, which is reflected in everything they perform, their hands and the direction of their eyes. All Everything is in place, it’s pleasing to the eye, and it’s incredibly precise. You guys are my heroes, keep it up.”

She believes that Shen Yun artists are delivering the truth under pressure, and she admires their courage.

Juanita Roy, former ballet dancer: “Because it’s about every one of us. We might take it for granted that tradition has nothing to do with us, but to me, when people suffer because of their beliefs, because of their values, and because of their Traditions that are cherished and held fast at heart, we can all learn from these artists that despite the threats of death and persecution they face, as do their own families. They have an inner courage that stands up for what they believe in , we all need a little bit of that courage.”

Shen Yun Performing Arts’ revival of traditions and values ​​resonated with her heart.

Ex-ballet dancer Juanita Roy: “If we forget who we are, then we have no future. Where can we go? If we, we forget everything that has sacred meaning to us, then what are we living for ?We just live and end up being slaves to ourselves, because if there is no pursuit of divinity, for sacred music and art, then why are we living? Then we just live in pain and become slaves.”

NTDTV’s San Francisco reporter station interviewed and reported