[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 31, 2022]On December 30, Fu Dayong, the former host of CCTV, died of brain cancer at the age of 42.

On the evening of the 30th, Jiang Peng, a mainland singer and friend of Fu Dayong, posted on his Sina Weibo that his good brother Dayong left the stage he loves at 16:00 today (30th) after suffering from cancer for two years. By the way, there is no disease in heaven and all the way well.

It is reported that Fu Dayong, born in Shenyang, Liaoning, has multiple identities as host, actor, and singer. After graduating from Communication University of China, he successively worked as a program host on CCTV, Beijing Satellite TV, Liaoning Satellite TV, Shandong Satellite TV and other radio stations. He has hosted the Spring Festival Gala of local radio stations many times, and has also hosted large-scale variety shows.

Lu media reported that Fu Dayong was diagnosed with cancer around 2020. In August this year, Fu Dayong received treatment. Lying on the hospital bed, he looked very haggard and weak. At that time, he revealed that he was a little forgetful and couldn’t remember many things.

In recent years, several hosts or producers of CCTV have died of cancer. They are: Luo Jing (48 years old), who died of lymphoma cancer; Xiao Xiaolin (55 years old), who died of rectal cancer; Fang Jing (44 years old), who died of stomach cancer; Wang Huan (42 years old), who died of breast cancer; Li Yong (50 years old) , died of throat cancer; Chen Yi (47 years old), died of gastric cancer; Zhao Zhongxiang (78 years old), died of lung cancer; Wang Huan (42 years old), died of breast cancer; Zhao He (61 years old) died of cancer.

As the epidemic is raging across China, many celebrities in China‘s entertainment industry have died recently.

On December 28, Bi Kecheng, a young quyi artist in Weihai City, Shandong Province and deputy secretary-general of the Weihai Quyi Artists Association, died of illness at the age of 39.

On December 27, Lu Chong, a well-known host in Chengdu, died of a sudden illness at the age of 60.

At noon on December 21, Chinese director Wang Jingguang died of illness at the age of 54.

In the early morning of December 18, Peking opera actor Chu Lanlan died of illness in Beijing at the age of 40.

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/31/a103611983.html