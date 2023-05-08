Home » Former Chinese violinist: Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra perfectly combines Western and Chinese musical instruments (Photo) Shen Yun Gala|
Entertainment

Former Chinese violinist: Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra perfectly combines Western and Chinese musical instruments (Photo) Shen Yun Gala|

by admin
Former Chinese violinist: Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra perfectly combines Western and Chinese musical instruments (Photo) Shen Yun Gala|

On May 6, Shen Yun International Art Troupe performed at the International Convention Center in Paris. (Photo source: Look at China French Press Station/Photographer: Fu Jie)

[Look at China, May 8, 2023](French look at China reporter station report) Ms. Jin is Chineseviolinistworked in China and FranceHigher music school for further studyand held in many cities in France and Chinaindividual recital

She finished watching on May 6Shen Yun GalaLater, he praised: “Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra is a very large-scale orchestra, and all performers are of extremely high level. AndSymphony OrchestraThe perfect combination of Western musical instruments and Chinese musical instruments, with Western musical instruments as a foil, set off theErhuluteWaiting for the effect of Chinese musical instruments, very successful! ”

She was deeply moved by Shen Yun’s true traditional culture and pure, pure and beautiful artistic expression, and expressed her admiration for Shen Yun’s artistic director. She said: “Shen Yun promotes traditional Chinese culture through various art forms, and the level of performance, from aesthetics to dance, is not comparable to that of other so-called top dance companies.”

Ms. Jin also said: “Shen Yun allows people of all ethnicities in the world to appreciate traditional Chinese culture through music, dance and Buddhist practice, and with such a high attendance rate, I believe everyone who has seen it will be full of praise. ”

See also  The most beautiful start to the European Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo once again angered the captain's armband

Source: Watch China

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site.The establishment of mirror sites is strictly prohibited.

[Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people all over the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year, and become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide support to at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.
honorary member

You may also like

Carlos makes it difficult to calculate ‘crack’ after...

Shallow, empty and digital: the political debate when...

Beata and Igor begin the oblate novitiate —...

Denial is useless! The star who is always...

Maruja – Zeitgeist – HeavyPop.at

The Twilight Sad – Live 2022 EP 4

Softube new product on Chuanxin Mall: Model 80...

The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera...

week preview kw 19 – wienkonzert.com

Pearl Jam – Give Way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy