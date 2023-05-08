Former Chinese violinist: Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra perfectly combines Western and Chinese musical instruments (Photo) Shen Yun Gala

On May 6, Shen Yun International Art Troupe performed at the International Convention Center in Paris. (Photo source: Look at China French Press Station/Photographer: Fu Jie)
[Look at China, May 8, 2023](French look at China reporter station report) Ms. Jin is Chineseviolinistworked in China and FranceHigher music school for further studyand held in many cities in France and Chinaindividual recital。
She finished watching on May 6Shen Yun GalaLater, he praised: “Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra is a very large-scale orchestra, and all performers are of extremely high level. AndSymphony OrchestraThe perfect combination of Western musical instruments and Chinese musical instruments, with Western musical instruments as a foil, set off theErhu、luteWaiting for the effect of Chinese musical instruments, very successful! ”
She was deeply moved by Shen Yun’s true traditional culture and pure, pure and beautiful artistic expression, and expressed her admiration for Shen Yun’s artistic director. She said: “Shen Yun promotes traditional Chinese culture through various art forms, and the level of performance, from aesthetics to dance, is not comparable to that of other so-called top dance companies.”
Ms. Jin also said: “Shen Yun allows people of all ethnicities in the world to appreciate traditional Chinese culture through music, dance and Buddhist practice, and with such a high attendance rate, I believe everyone who has seen it will be full of praise. ”
