Former Girlfriend of Matthew Perry Calls for Investigation into Doctors Who Administered Ketamine

Former girlfriend of Matthew Perry questions doctors who administered ketamine

The death of actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV series Friends, shocked fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, face down in his hot tub, on October 28. Recently, the medical examiner’s report revealed the cause of death to be “the acute effects of ketamine” combined with drowning.

Perry, who had been receiving infusion therapy of the drug to treat depression, had ketamine in his system in quantities similar to those administered to patients under general anesthesia in hospitals. The actor had been sober for 19 months, with no evidence of other drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, or fentanyl in his system.

In response to the tragic news, Kayti Edwards, Perry’s ex-girlfriend and former assistant, has called for an investigation into the doctors who treated him. Edwards, who confessed to purchasing drugs for the actor in the past, doubts that Perry purchased ketamine on the street and believes that the doctors who administered the drug should be held responsible for his death.

Edwards suggested that the infusions of ketamine could have led to a relapse in the actor’s use of illicit substances and that his relationship with the doctors should be examined closely. She stated, “I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain, ketamine infusions in a doctor’s office counted as staying sober.”

Furthermore, Edwards noted that Perry had a history of drug abuse and that she was not surprised to learn of his demise. She saw signs of relapse on his social media, including a post where he appeared alone in the same bathtub where he was found dead, captioned “Mattman,” a reference to Batman that the actor used whenever he was under the influence of drugs.

The actor’s last words in his autobiography indicated that he enjoyed experimenting with different drugs, though he had no prior history with ketamine. The medical examiner in charge of analyzing Perry’s body provided more details of how ketamine affected his body, leading to his death.

Perry’s death has shaken the entertainment industry, and his co-stars from Friends, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, have shared emotional tributes to honor his memory. Aniston, in an interview with Variety, described Perry as happy and healthy leading up to his death.

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death remains ongoing, and the details surrounding his untimely passing continue to be explored.

