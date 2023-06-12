Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86, says Italian press

Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire and braggart media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving prime minister despite scandals over his sex-laden parties and allegations of corruption, has died at 86, they reported. on Monday the Italian media.

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Berlusconi’s death after he was hospitalized for the second time in months on Friday for treatment for chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on April 5 for a lung infection resulting from the disease, said Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician. Over the years he also suffered from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020.