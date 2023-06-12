Home » Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86, says Italian press
Entertainment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86, says Italian press

by admin
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86, says Italian press

Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire and braggart media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving prime minister despite scandals over his sex-laden parties and allegations of corruption, has died at 86, they reported. on Monday the Italian media.

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Berlusconi’s death after he was hospitalized for the second time in months on Friday for treatment for chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on April 5 for a lung infection resulting from the disease, said Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician. Over the years he also suffered from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020.

See also  Waves' Beauty and the Beast: BB Tubes brings you a new feeling of tube saturation- midifan: We focus on computer music

You may also like

Analysts cut inflation projections in Brazil until 2026

How Korean musician Lee Hwimin was deeply influenced...

Tan Biónica sold out two Vélez and added...

Supreme Court will not hear case on Confederate...

Chen Qizhen Fang issued a lawyer’s statement asking...

“There is no vision as anti-market as the...

The film “Under the Yellow Wall” was adapted...

What is gentrification and how does it affect...

Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea joins hands with the...

What is the blank vote and how important...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy