Former Member of Los Recoditos Band Faces Tragic Loss: The Death of His Daughter

Former Member of Los Recoditos Band Faces Tragic Loss as Daughter Drowns in Mazatlán

Luis Ángel Franco, widely known as “El Flaco,” is currently enduring unimaginable pain as a father following the devastating loss of his daughter. Maria Fernanda, the beloved daughter of the regional Mexican singer, tragically drowned on Monday, August 14, while swimming on one of the beaches north of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The news was confirmed through a statement released by the artist’s team, who requested respect for Franco and his family during this difficult time. According to local media reports from Mazatlán, the incident took place at approximately 4:40 am when Maria Fernanda went swimming at Cerritos beach in Mazatlán. Unfortunately, despite efforts from lifeguards and subsequent assistance from the Mazatlán Aquatic Police, she was unable to be rescued and her body was later found washed ashore.

Confirming her identity as Maria Fernanda, aged 21, the singer’s label expressed their deep sorrow and shared a message from Franco. In his statement, Franco expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received while acknowledging that he is not able to respond to messages at the moment. He humbly requested understanding for his profound pain during this challenging time and appealed for privacy.

Maria Fernanda was the daughter of Maricruz Robles, Franco’s ex-wife, and although the couple had separated years ago, Franco continued to raise and care for her as his own. Maria Fernanda had a passion for cosmetology and had a significant following of over 4,000 on Instagram. She frequently shared photos of her travels to various tourist destinations with her friends.

She is survived by her mother, Franco, and her two brothers, Angela, aged 19, and Luisito, aged 13, who are also the singer’s children.

The loss of Maria Fernanda has touched the hearts of fellow Mexican regional artists and representatives of the artistic community. Los Recoditos, the band with which Franco formerly performed, expressed their condolences for the sensitive loss in a social media post, wishing strength and consolation for Franco and his family. Lupillo Rivera, Pancho Barraza, Diana Reyes, and Saul “El Jaguar” also posted heartfelt messages of support and empathy to their grieving friend and colleague.

Luis Ángel Franco, also known as “El Flaco,” is a renowned Mexican singer, songwriter, and musician primarily known for his contributions to banda and other forms of Mexican folk music. Born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on March 7, 1987, Franco began his musical career at a young age and gained fame when he joined Banda Los Recoditos in 2003. He released multiple albums and embarked on international tours with the band. In 2020, Franco ventured into his solo career with the release of his debut single “Reflexion.” Some of his notable singles include “Hasta la Miel Amarga” with Grupo Firme, “El Que Te Amo,” “Deja,” and albums like “Desde Casa,” “Pa’ Los Viejos,” and “La ley De La Vida.”

This tragic incident has left the music industry and fans in shock, and they mourn alongside Luis Ángel Franco as he navigates this profound loss.

