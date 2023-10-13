Former Miss Uruguay Sherika de Armas Dies at Age 26 from Uterine Cancer

Former Miss Uruguay, Sherika de Armas, has passed away at the age of 26 after battling uterine cancer. The news of her death was confirmed on October 11 by TV Show. De Armas was diagnosed with the disease two years ago and had since been undergoing treatments to fight it.

Her family, friends, and colleagues expressed their condolences on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and photographs in her memory. Anto Ciavaglia fondly remembered de Armas as someone who always radiated beauty and shine. Mayk de Armas, also a part of the fashion world, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, bidding his little sister farewell and declaring his eternal love for her.

Bernie Towers, a makeup artist who worked closely with de Armas, expressed sorrow at her sudden departure and regretted not having had the chance to say goodbye.

Sherika de Armas rose to prominence after her participation in beauty pageants in 2015. She then ventured into the world of fashion and makeup as a businesswoman, fulfilling a lifelong dream. In an interview with NetUruguay, she expressed her happiness at the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe, describing it as a challenging experience.

She represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition held in China in 2015. Apart from her career in modeling, de Armas also owned her own makeup school, Shey de Armas Studio. She was also known for her philanthropic work, volunteering at the Pereira Rossell Hospital, where she worked with children who suffered from burns, and the Pérez Scremini Foundation, which focused on the treatment of infant cancer.

The fashion and beauty industry mourn the loss of Sherika de Armas, remembering her as a talented and compassionate individual who will be greatly missed.

Share this: Facebook

X

