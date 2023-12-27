Former Miss Venezuela International Michelle Bertolini to Marry Italian Singer Ignazio Boschetto

Former Miss Venezuela International 2013, Michelle Bertolini, announced on Tuesday that she is engaged to Italian singer Ignazio Boschetto of Il Volo. The model took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting photos of the couple embracing after the marriage proposal. “Yes and a thousand times yes, my love. I want to spend my life with you. I love you so much Ignazio Boschetto,” Bertolini wrote. The pair have received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and friends, and are excited for their future together.

