2022-09-10 18:03
The triple-A Marvel game developed by Skydance New Media, led by former Naughty Dog creative director Amy Hennig, is set in Paris and Wakanda during World War II. There are four characters in total, namely the young Captain America Steve Rogers; “Black Panther” T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri; Gabriel Jones, an American soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nana, the head of the Wakanda spy network Korea.

Skydance New Media has previously announced that it will cooperate with Lucasfilm Games to jointly create a new story-driven “Star Wars” game. The game type is an action-adventure that will tell original stories that take place in the Star Wars universe.Return to Sohu, see more

