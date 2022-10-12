Home Entertainment Former Riot Staff MOBA’s new MOBA “Evercore Heroes” officially announced four teams of players PVE competition – yqqlm
Former Riot Staff MOBA's new MOBA "Evercore Heroes" officially announced four teams of players PVE competition

Former Riot Staff MOBA's new MOBA "Evercore Heroes" officially announced four teams of players PVE competition

Former Riot employee MOBA's new work "Evercore Heroes" officially announced four teams of players PVE competition

Former Riot employee MOBA's new work "Evercore Heroes" officially announced four teams of players PVE competition

The new MOBA game “Evercore Heroes” developed by Vela Games has released the first trailer of the game. This is a competitive PVE game where the player’s goal is to become the best hero team in the world. Developer Vela Games is made up of former employees from game companies including Riot Games, EA, Epic and Blizzard, and the team has decades of experience developing multiplayer games.

Set in a sci-fi world called “Lumerea,” Evercore Heroes creates a whole new experience by combining real-time, skill-based team play and MOBA action with a cooperative MMO dungeon adventure.

In the game, four teams of four will compete simultaneously in a new PVE experience. To win, players must enhance their heroes, recharge their “Evercore”, and defeat a dangerous boss.

In addition, there will be a game test of “Evercore Heroes” from October 13th to October 16th. Players can go to the official website or the official Discord server to register and have the opportunity to qualify for the test.

