About two and a half years later, the sentence was finalized and the former president of the Federation of Neighborhood Centers of San Francisco, Manuel “Totó” Rodríguez, must return to jail to serve his sentence for selling drugs.

Rodríguez had been sentenced in mid-2020 to 4 years and 8 months in prison accused of “aggravated drug marketing by the place.”

He had been arrested on January 18, 2019 on public roads, while driving his truck. After that, personnel from the Anti-Drug Police Force (FPA) raided his home at Calle Carlos Gilli 1879, in the San Martín neighborhood, kidnapping 32,000 pesos, cocaine and other elements related to the sale of narcotics.

The sale was at his home, also through the delivery system and there was a strong suspicion that he used the clubhouse in his neighborhood (Iturraspe) also for the same purpose, since he had been in charge of the canteen for a short time.

However, on January 31, 2019, the Justice granted him freedom under certain conditions after paying a bond.

In addition to “Totó” Rodríguez, there was another convicted person in the same trial, Marcelo Cabañas, his nephew, although he was always in prison.

A man linked to politics

Rodríguez was not just any neighbor. From 2015 to 2018 he worked for the Córdoba Legislature where he was a political advisor; Before, he was also part of a foundation called Néstor Kirchner between 2011 and 2014. In 2012 he was in the Municipality of San Francisco ”. He was also president of his neighborhood center and of the Federation of Neighborhood Centers (FCV).

“I totally regret doing it, I was plagued by the debts that I had contracted due to my gambling addiction. I took the wrong path and I apologize, ”he said at the time during the trial against him.

With the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), Rodríguez returns to San Francisco Penitentiary No. 7.

