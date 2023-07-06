Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Released from Prison after Serving Sentence for Involvement in NXIVM Cult

Title: Allison Mack, Former Smallville Star Convicted in NXIVM Sex Cult Case, Released from Prison

Subtitle: Mack helped prosecutors secure evidence against leader Keith Raniere in a case that exposed the dark secrets of the NXIVM sect

Television actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as a close friend of Superman on the Smallville series, has been released from federal prison after serving three years for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult. Mack, 40, pleaded guilty to charges in 2019, admitting her role in manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere.

Mack’s release on Monday was confirmed by online records from the US Bureau of Prisons. The Albany Times-Union newspaper was the first to report her release from the federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco.

In 2018, Mack’s arrest came amidst shocking revelations about the NXIVM sect that Raniere had established. The self-proclaimed self-help guru’s organization was exposed as a pyramid scheme, duping its members into taking costly classes and recruiting new members. However, behind the scenes, Raniere used the organization to operate the secret sorority called DOS, in which women were coerced into having sex with him and carrying out his orders.

Members of the sorority were considered “sex slaves,” with Raniere even branding them with his initials. The women were forced to provide compromising information, nude photographs, and relinquish belongings as “guarantees” of their loyalty.

Allison Mack, once considered one of Raniere’s most notorious accomplices, eventually distanced herself from the cult leader and expressed remorse and guilt during his sentencing hearing in federal court. Her cooperation with prosecutors helped obtain crucial evidence exposing the sect’s disturbing practices.

The case drew national attention and shed light on the horrors endured by the women involved. William F. Sweeney, the head of the FBI’s New York office, described the control Raniere exerted over the victims as a “horror story,” involving sexual exploitation, abuse, confinement, and mind control.

After a federal investigation and numerous allegations of sexual abuse, the NXIVM sect was dismantled by authorities in 2019. Mack’s release follows Raniere’s conviction and his subsequent sentencing to 120 years in prison.

As Mack resumes her life outside of prison, the public continues to grapple with the shocking details of the NXIVM case and the enduring impact it has had on the survivors. The case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation and underscores the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

