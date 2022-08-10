Original title: Former TEEN TOP member Niel signed an exclusive contract with Jin Yilin’s agency New Entry

Niel, who was born in Sohu Korean entertainment group TEEN TOP, signed an exclusive contract with the brokerage company New Entry and officially launched the event.

On the 9th, New Entry reported the news of signing an exclusive contract with Niel and said, “I am very optimistic about Niel’s infinite possibilities as a solo artist, so I signed an exclusive contract. I will try my best to support Niel’s activities in the future, let him play to the fullest, and do what he wants. music.”

Niel also expressed his feelings about working with New Entry through his SNS live broadcast, saying, “(Looking for a new agency) I also thought about it a lot. They are a good company that I was troubled with and cared about, so I did it carefully. With this decision, I hope everyone can give me blessings.”

Niel, who made his debut as a member of the idol group TEEN TOP in 2010, showed his outstanding singing ability as the lead singer in the group with his unique tone, sensibility, and powerful singing skills. From his debut EP ‘Come into the world‘ in 2010 to ‘How to Break Up Handsomely’, which will be released as a digital single in 2022, Niel has continued to expand his music world through TEEN TOP activities.

As a versatile and powerful idol artist, Niel is a “talented idol” who can show his strength in the fields of singing, dancing, acting, and variety shows. He has accumulated solid acting skills since he was a child star. Based on this, his later web dramas and musicals “Alta Boy”, “King Arthur”, “Dog and Cat Time”, “Swag” and other works have proved that his strength.

In addition, New Entry is an entertainment company established by the representative of Sung Sang Hyun, who worked for SM Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, and Cube Entertainment, and Niel has become a new artist of New Entry after LIMKIM (Kim Ye Rim). Niel, who has signed an exclusive contract with New Entry, will not only continue to do his music activities well in the future, but will also expand the scope of activities to various fields such as acting and variety shows.

