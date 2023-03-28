China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, according to Japanese media reports, former TOKIO member Tatsuya Yamaguchi announced the establishment of the company “Tatsuya Yamaguchi Co., Ltd.”, and opened a company homepage and official SNS account.

It is reported that the business scope of the company opened by Yamaguchi Tatsuya is mainly to carry out speech activities for people with various dependence disorders and various crisis management seminars for enterprises. He announced on his homepage that he has been diagnosed with “alcohol dependence” that cannot be cured by a doctor. In order to “restart”, he obtained the “ASK Certified Drunk Driving Prevention Instructor Qualification” in March 2022, the “JDAP Certified Psychological Consultant Qualification” in June of the same year, and the “ASK Certified Dependency Prevention Education Qualification” in October of the same year. Advisory Qualifications”.

And Tatsuya Yamaguchi himself will use the certificate resources in his hands to carry out a series of business activities, which has aroused huge attention and heated discussions.