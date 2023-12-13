Former Vice Minister of Economy de Massa said that “devaluation and fiscal adjustment were inevitable”

The repercussions continue after the announcements by Luis “Toto” Caputo regarding the economic measures that will be taken. The one who referred to the issue in the last hours was Sergio Massa’s former vice minister of Economy, Gabriel Rubinstein. Furthermore, he recognized that fiscal adjustment and devaluation were inevitable after the elections.

“The economy was paralyzed. The change of Government implied a number of expectations, it is very difficult to live with exchange gaps. In some way, there was a need for some corrections,” he expressed in Mediodía 750.

He also referred to Milei’s proposals, such as dollarization or the closure of the central bank: “There are things that Milei is leaving aside… the issue of dollarization, we don’t know exactly where. There are things that are reversed, like the Income Tax, the idea is to reverse it. There was an idea that the adjustments would be paid by the caste and now they are increases in taxes and fees.”

“The need to have accounts in order could not be avoided. On the other hand, a devaluation could not be avoided with such a high exchange rate gap,” Rubinstein continued.

Regarding the shock policies of Caputo and Milei, the former vice minister said that “there is always the risk that if you devalue little, the gap will remain high. But well, the issue is that such an expectation had been created that it made the parallels rise. “That put a difficult position.”

“Any program can work if you ensure that the free dollar, the CCL, does not rise or rises very stable, in order to reduce the exchange gap. For the Argentine economy to normalize, it is necessary for the exchange rate gap to decrease,” he said.

And he lamented: “The Government trusts in the fiscal anchor. You have to give it a twist, because there are things that are not clear. Then, the way, the magnitude and the external support you have for that are at stake. More fresh dollars are needed. Since they haven’t said anything, or say very little, we don’t know.”

