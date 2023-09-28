Former WWE Champion Edge Reportedly Close to Signing with All Elite Wrestling: A Major Acquisition for the Company

Former WWE Champion Edge is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which would be one of the biggest signings in the company’s history. This news comes after Edge’s farewell match against Sheamus on SmackDown last month, where he emerged victorious. Since then, there has been much speculation about his potential move to AEW.

IF, a popular wrestling insider, took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, stating that Edge is closer to AEW than ever. He compared the current wrestling landscape to the rivalry between WCW and WWF, suggesting that AEW could potentially pose a significant challenge to the WWE. IF also expressed doubt that WWE would make a big money move to retain Edge if he were to join AEW.

Edge’s contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of September, and rumors suggest that negotiations for renewal have been unsuccessful. This has led to widespread discussions about his future in professional wrestling. Various scenarios have been considered, including Edge staying in WWE if a new agreement can be reached, him making the move to AEW, or even retiring from wrestling altogether. However, it’s unlikely that Edge would retire without first getting a chance to compete in AEW.

Only time will reveal Edge’s ultimate decision, but his potential departure from WWE to join AEW is undoubtedly captivating news in the world of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen how this move would impact both promotions and the larger industry.