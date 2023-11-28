Former WWE Legend “Sunny” Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison After Fatal Car Accident

WWE legend Tammy Sytch, also known as “Sunny” during her time in the ring, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with a 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. The ruling was handed down in a Volusia County court three months after Sytch pleaded not guilty to several charges, including a felony count of driving under the influence resulting in death.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, Sytch, 50, addressed the family of the victim, Julian Lasseter, saying: “I know my words are not enough, but please know that I think of you every day.” After receiving the sentence, Sytch maintained a stoic expression before being removed from the courtroom by officers. It was also determined that following her prison sentence, Sytch must serve 8 years of probation and her driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

Sytch had been in prison since May 2022 after authorities alleged that she drunkenly crashed her car into Lasseter’s at a traffic light in Florida, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. This was not the first time that Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, has been charged with driving under the influence, as previous records show she had been arrested at least six times for driving while intoxicated.

Sytch began her wrestling career in the early 1990s and was considered the first “Great Diva” in the history of the wrestling company. However, personal problems began to affect her career in the late ’90s, and she eventually left the WWF in 1998. In the early 2000s, she changed the ring for the adult film industry, where she had relative success and returned in 2016 through the OnlyFans platform.