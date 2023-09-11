Home » Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona Pleads for Vince McMahon’s Call Up for Possible Return
Entertainment

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona Pleads for Vince McMahon’s Call Up for Possible Return

by admin
Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona Pleads for Vince McMahon’s Call Up for Possible Return

Former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder), has sent a message to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, expressing his desire for a possible return to the company. Cardona, who was released by WWE three years ago after a 15-year tenure, has been making a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene, earning the nickname “Indy God” from fans.

Cardona took to Twitter recently to share a video of himself walking down a street, visibly frustrated. In the clip, he said, “People want to know what it’s like to be the King of the Death Match, the God of Indy. I don’t know if you can tell, it’s raining. I just finished the GCW show in Brooklyn, I’m walking to my car. I hope it wasn’t towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It’s raining. It’s raining. Incredible. I need to go back to New York. I need to get back to WWE. Vince, call me friend!”

Cardona’s plea to McMahon has rekindled speculation about the wrestler’s potential return to WWE. His popularity on the independent circuit and his strong following among fans may serve as a compelling case for a comeback.

Moreover, Cardona’s relationship with McMahon has been a positive one, as he revealed in a previous interview with Bleacher Report. He spoke about their rapport and the level of trust he had with McMahon. Cardona explained, “I always had a good relationship with Vince, especially in recent years. He would go to his office, not necessarily to complain, but he was sick of pitching ideas to writers and all that nonsense. If that’s going to happen, it’s going to happen because Vince wants it to happen. Listen, not everything I presented happened. Most of it didn’t happen, but at least I found out from Vince and not from some writer.”

As fans eagerly await WWE’s response to Cardona’s plea, it remains to be seen if the “Indy God” will make his return to the wrestling powerhouse. Only time will tell if Vince McMahon decides to give Cardona another shot at stardom within the WWE universe.

You may also like

Antonio Marras: «Restlessness is the source of my...

Court Judgement: Beijing Jichuang Gravity Company Wins Lawsuit...

Goal will link Buenos Aires – Ezeiza to...

Musk and Grimes Expecting Third Child: Singer’s Demands...

Feet in the Tagliamento river, and history flows

First Week of ‘I Want to Make a...

Excited, Livia Andrade sends a message to Silvio...

Eugenia Cauduro’s Emotional Farewell to Son Patricio as...

Huang Xiaoming’s Extreme Narcissism: Hanging His Own Self-Portrait...

The students, the Lost Agenda and recent research

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy