Former WWE Superstar Ryback Reveals Attempt to Repair Relationship with WWE

Former WWE superstar Ryback has caused a stir by revealing an email allegedly sent by Triple H’s team in an attempt to repair their fractured relationship. The 41-year-old, who left WWE in 2016 after a 12-year stint with the company, has been involved in a public battle with his former employer ever since. Alongside a trademark dispute, Ryback has regularly criticized high-ranking officials including Vince McMahon and Triple H.

In a recent YouTube video, Ryback shocked fans by unveiling an email he received from WWE lawyer Curt Krasik last year, regarding the possibility of repairing their strained relationship. The email, dated early 2022, was supposedly sent at the behest of Triple H and the new management team.

Ryback acknowledged that some may accuse him of fabricating the email but emphasized WWE’s apparent desperation to bury the ongoing feud. He accused the organization and its executives of being in the wrong and suggested that they were aware of their misconduct since 2016.

Contrarily, Ryback asserted his refusal to back down and confidently stated that “the truth is going to win.” He conveyed his lack of dependence on WWE, ending his remarks with a profanity-laden promo and his renowned catchphrase, “Feed Me More.”

The revelation of this email has ignited further intrigue and speculation regarding the feud between Ryback and WWE. It remains to be seen how this development will impact their future interactions.

