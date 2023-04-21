FORMOSA

Bittersweet

(Heavy Metal | Hard Rock) Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

The boys promise us sweet and sour fare FORMOSA, who have been working their way up the ladder slowly but steadily for years, with their new work “Bittersweet”. So the Essen-based company is entering the next round with a new aggressiveness, a new logo and a few crackers. But the guys are now doing this deliberately without a label, because the ripcord was pulled shortly before the release and the decision was made to go for a DIY attitude.

You can quickly hear the band’s inspirations, but they are sympathetic and authentically fused into their own sound. Rocky tone with a look at England at the peak of the NWOBHM, in particular JUDAS PRIEST and IRON MAIDENsome 80s Heavy/Power Metal from Germany and one more shot THIN LIZZY make up the strong and down-to-earth sound of the band. “Burning Desire” makes it immediately clear what the gentlemen plan to do, namely to become real rock stars like their heroes. The songs sound comfortable and wonderfully stress-free, but radiate pure power. In the pathetic “Horns Up” fronter Nik Bird echoes something QUEENSRYCHEs Geoff Tate, but Michi Kiske could also be among the idols. In the chorus it gets slightly epic, the solos get under your skin and everything else screams for a live anthem.

Speaking of live; in the preliminary program of KISSIN’ DYNAMITE the Germans also fit in wonderfully, as you can also see slight glam influences. In addition, I was especially enthusiastic about the also quite epic-sounding “Living On A Blade”. Super cool old-school riffs by Nik Beer, tight rhythms by Paris Jay and the bass also booms wonderfully in 80s style. There’s a bit more sexiness and a sunglass feeling in “Welcome To My Hell”, “Crawling Through The Night” is genuine guitar rock and you quickly see a certain SLASH standing in front of a church during the opening solo, before it’s back to cozy metal Rock continues before “Wild & Free” evokes exactly that feeling.

With the title track there is a heart-rending ballad, but otherwise the band also shows (fingertip) feeling again and again, as the final “Iron Boar” shows. That’s no coincidence, because the lyrics, which at first glance seem quite cliché, have deeper backgrounds and mostly come from experiences from the fronter’s social work, in which he repeatedly witnesses moving stories.

Anyone who likes real Heavy Rock/Metal and can relate to one of the bands mentioned will definitely not be able to avoid FORMOSA in the next few years. This cozy old-school flair paired with the skillful genre mix is ​​simply endless fun and sounds wonderfully fresh despite the many references.

Tracklist „Bittersweet“:

1. Burning Desire

2. Horns Up

3. Melinda

4. Fight The Fire

5. Bittersweet

6. Living On A Blade

7. Welcome To My Hell

8. Crwaling Through The Night

9. Wild & Free

10. Iron Boar

