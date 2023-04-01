The reigning world champion of the Formula 1Dutchman Max Verstappen set the fastest qualifying time for the Australian Grand Prix today and his Red Bull teammate, Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez, was relegated to last place due to a braking system problem.

Verstappen, winner of the first race of the year in Bahrain, will start at the front harassed by the Mercedes of the British George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, located in second and third place on the grid.

The Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) occupied the fourth and fifth starting places in Melbourne, where Verstappen signed the 22nd pole position of his history and second of the current season.

The Dutchman, leader of the 2023 World Championship with a point advantage over Pérez, will have an unbeatable opportunity to widen the gap with the Mexican, frustrated by an unreliable car in Australia.

The Guadalajara driver experienced the same problems in qualifying as in the third practice session on a wet track after the rain in the Formula 2 Sprint.

His car was stopped in the gravel of turn 3 of the Albert Park circuit and caused the first red tray of the “qualy”, without the possibility of completing any fast lap, the official website of the category reported.

Pérez was the winner of the last Saudi Arabian GP and this morning he will have to come back from the bottom to score points in Oceania.

Between sixth and tenth place will come the Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the Thai Alexander Albon (Williams), the Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and the German Nico Hülkenberg (Haas).

Further behind will be the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), the British Lando Norris (McLaren), the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Dutch Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), the Australian Oscar Piastri ( McLaren), the Chinese Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), the American Logan Sargeant (Williams) and the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), in the penultimate place.

The Australian GP will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, ESPN 2 and the Star+ platform.

Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

.1.Max Verstappen NEDRed Bull1:16,732

.2.George Russell GBRMercedes1:16,968

.3.Lewis Hamilton GBRMercedes1:17,104

.4.Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin1:17,139

.5.Carlos Sainz ESPFerrari 1:17,270

.6.Lance Stroll CANAston Martin1:17,308

.7.Charles LeclercMONFerrari 1:17,369

.8.Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams1:17,609

.9.Pierre Gasly FRAAlpine1:17,675

10. Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas 1:17.735

11. Esteban O with FRA Alpine 1:17,768

12. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:18,099

13.Lando Norris GBRMcLaren 1:18.119

14.Kevin MagnussenDINHaas1:18.128

15.Nyck de VriesNEDAlpha Tauri 1:18:335

16.Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren 1:18.517

17. Zhou Guanyu CHNA Alfa Romeo 1:18,540

18.Logan Sargeant USAWilliams1:18,557

19.Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo1:18.714

20.Sergio Pérez MEXRed Bullno time

