By 2024, the DS range will be fully electric. Word of Eugenio Franzetti, Managing Director of DS Automobiles Italia, who has just been appointed director of DS Performance. Not, a head of the brand’s sports division, his mission will be to promote the performance of the third generation DS E-TENSE single-seater and lead the team to new victories.

We met him during the Italian Golf Open and, right on the green in Rome, we took stock of the last months of the luxury brand of the Stellantis group. “While in the first six months the premium market lost 23%, we gained 30% – comments Franzetti satisfied – the Italian Open 2022 was the ideal context in which to make known to the general public our pioneering vision of mobility of the future: zero emissions, zero noise and zero vibrations are the goals we set ourselves every day to create beautiful, innovative and “clean” cars.





He told me about + 30% in the last six months: in numbers?

“3800 units”.

The market had to face the microchip crisis. How did Ds fare?

“In addition to the microchip, we have also faced the increase in the cost of energy and raw materials. In addition to the difficulty of transport logistics from the production sites to the points of sale, it is essential to always inform customers about the actual situation of prices and delivery times, which are currently contained in about three months. The transparency policy avoids feeding customers unattainable expectations and has contributed to the achievement of tangible sales results “.

How much has it influenced your experience in Formula E?

“A lot. Our commitment will continue next year. DS Automobiles will complete the renewal of the entire range by 2023, leaving only the latest addition. E-Tense electrified mobility has been able to conquer its audience thanks to skills that in the future they will become more and more sophisticated: the experience accumulated by the DS E-Tense Performance prototype, in fact, will soon lead to the introduction of a completely new electric motor, more powerful and efficient and intended for production models “.

What else is helping you in sales?

“We are trying to become a stimulus for customers, to make them understand the advantages of electrification: we did it from the online experience, to the dealership”.

Or?

“On the site, for example, there are tests to understand one’s” electrocompatibility “. In the showroom the experience continues live: we explain where and how the benefits come from using the battery-powered car. The transition to electrification must be convinced and “natural”.

How is the shopping experience changing, then?

“The car can be bought online or in our 48 dealers in Italy. Furthermore, confirming a market in continuous and rapid evolution with respect to the habits of new drivers for delivery, there is the car valet: wherever the customer wants. Obviously Not only is the purchase method changing, but also the purchase itself. Leasing and other forms of renting with redemption predominate. Only a small part of customers buy a car directly “.