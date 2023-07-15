Formula E, Jaguar on the track but with young people and without electric fake news

ROME – The Rome E-prix is ​​a real test for Jaguar. The brand, first premium brand in Formula E in 2016, in view of its early journey towards 100% electrification starting from 2025, this year has set up projects that go beyond cars and that see the protagonists drivers of today and tomorrow.

The mission for Jaguar TCS Racing, after all, is to “Reimagine sporting competition”, inspiring future generations to use it to create a positive impact on our planet and the communities in which it competes.

“The team will test, develop and collaborate through the sharing of information that will benefit the development of our future vehicles – explains Marco Santucci, CEO Jaguar Land Rover -. In this context Jaguar Land Rover is supporting the consumer by helping to find answers. In fact, we are living in a historical moment in which there is a lot of confusion about the ecological transition, about the passage from internal combustion engines to electric ones, about the impact for car manufacturers, for customers and, more generally, for the environment, so much become one of the most debated topics by the press and the government. With the E-education 2.0 project, we will take young students on a journey into the present and future of mobility, making them protagonists of the transition to electric power, to become themselves an effective sounding board on these issues, towards the family and friends”.

The E-education 2.0 project

Jaguar started from secondary schools with a didactic and educational initiative that obtained the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and is involving around 400 students from 5 Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Turin, Florence and Verona) .

At the E-prix, those present in Rome (and those who will be present in London for the last stage), are the youngsters who, by comparing themselves on the benches with Jaguar educators, have best faced the competition offered by the brand on the smart city of the future, bringing to light all the doubts about the electric car: the Z generation, in fact, even before getting behind the wheel, cultivates a lot of them. Yet it is the slice of the public most stimulated by the news and changes. This is confirmed by the data of the 8th National Observatory on the sustainable lifestyle of LifeGate, research conducted on a sample of 800 cases, representative of the adult Italian population: 17% (between 18-24 years) – one out of 5 – he prefers an IV for his travels in the city: a figure 10 percentage points higher than that recorded for the entire Italian population (7%).

A guide for everyone against fake news

Hence also a guide in 20 chapters to fight fake news: “Let’s debunk the Fake News on the electric car – Act Two”. A digital book, (downloadable at the link: https://www.jaguar.it/Fake-news-elettrico.html, ed.), which has already reached the “second act”, which shows how much bad information continues to spread and needs to be countered with proven data. They range from the classic “electricity will never be enough for all these cars” to “we don’t have the columns to charge them all”, passing through the evergreen “electrics pollute more than others”: all clichés and beliefs about zero-emission mobility treated in a light and informative form, against numbers and statistics.

“Electricity is a challenge that awaits us and must be faced with culture and awareness – concludes Santucci – today we are talking about revolution and investments. In a little while we will talk exclusively about Sustainability (environmental) Simplicity (technical) Safety (road). We will not be able to do without a theory with these three “They”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

