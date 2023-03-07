The company that promotes the green hydrogen project in Río Negro, Fortescue Future Industries, assured that it decided “pause the installation of masts for wind measurement in the Somuncura Plateau” and said that it will promote prior consultation with Mapuche communities.

The clarification of the Australian capital company comes after the public complaint made by the Mapuche Parliament of Río Negro regarding the installation of a base for the measurement of winds in a field inhabited by a community.

According to the spokesman for the indigenous peoples, Orlando Carriqueo, in a note published by BLACK RIVER, a consultant on behalf of the company made the cement base and had a family sign their consent for the work. The Mapuche Parliament disseminated photographs of cement bases in fields that ensure are inhabited and denounced that it was in the territory of the Somuncura Plateau.

The Secretary of State for Planning of Río Negro, Daniel Sanguinetti, told this newspaper that he was unaware of this situation and remarked that the permits granted only affect public lands in the Southern Region. He also indicated that up to now only six measuring masts.

After the publication, Fortescue stressed that the company is committed to “developing our projects responsibly and respecting the environment and communities” and added that the Pampas Project (for wind measurement) “is in its pre-feasibility stage with the objective of evaluating the social, environmental and engineering considerations for its future development”.

He added that “in June 2022, Fortescue has decided to pause the installation of masts for measuring winds in the Somuncura Plateau until the ‘Management Plan for the ANP (Protected Natural Area) Somuncura Plateau’ is updated, in which The Secretary of Environment and Climate Change of Río Negro is working”.

The company clarified that the measurement tasks were reoriented, “exploring other areas of interest within Patagonia, guaranteeing care for the environment and early link with local communities.”

The company also indicated that “once the feasibility stage is advanced, from Fortescue Future Industries we will promote the process of prior, free and informed consultation that involves all relevant actors”.



