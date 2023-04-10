DoNews reported on April 10 that the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Expo will be grandly opened at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center on April 11, 2023. Invited by the Shanghai booth of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, Waigaoqiao International Watch and Jewelry Platform and Fossil Group made their debut This year’s Consumer Expo. At the exhibition site, Fossil Group presented to Chinese consumers inspiration masterpieces of its key brands such as Fossil, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, and Michael Kors, showing the Group’s extraordinary ingenuity and dedication to innovation.

As a world-renowned fashion accessories group, Fossil Group owns its own brands such as Fossil, Michele, Skagen, and Zodiac, as well as exclusive products of international fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch. authorized. In fashion fields such as traditional watches, smart watches, jewellery, bags and leather goods, and eyewear accessories, Fossil Group insists on passionate design styles and meticulous research spirit, driving cooperative brands to boldly challenge themselves and bring uniqueness to the world. of high-quality products. As the group continues to promote exchanges with Chinese partners and consumers, Fossil Group has increased its investment in recent years, focusing on opening up online and offline channels, and further deepening its strategic layout in the Chinese market, demonstrating the group’s support and commitment to China. confidence.

“Gathering high-quality brands from all over the world to create a window for international consumption” Welcome to taste the extraordinary creativity of Fossil, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors, which are optimistic, avant-garde and distinctive in personality.

Emporio Armani

The Emporio Armani Gypsophila watch interprets the art of time with a gorgeous philosophy, which has aroused fanatical pursuit across the Internet. This quartz watch adopts a round dial with pavé inlaid edges, dreaming to reproduce the strange and brilliant stars in the sky, with single-line scales and small eagle marks dotted on it, and a two-color interlaced gold chain strap, with the appearance of stars ringing poles It triggers infinite bright reveries, and through the wonderful dialogue between art and luxury, it fully demonstrates the brand’s neat and free elegant aesthetics.

Emporio Armani starry sky watch

AR11537

Emporio Armani uses a slender rose gold chain with an enamel pendant to inject elegance, poetry and agility into the star product, the small waist series. The classic eagle logo embellishes it, and it freely presents an exquisite and luxurious medal on the neck and wrist. The adjustable design and the low-toned color and texture complement each other, and the brilliance of the details reflects the chic and elegant style.

Emporio Armani small waist series

EG3577221 / EG3579221

Armani Exchange

Armani Exchange fuses its inherent urbanity with sleek silhouettes to create timepieces that are youthful and contemporary. The collision of the classic black and white color scheme and the pink and white gradient LOGO dial radiates full sports vitality and easily locks the focus of sight, showing a refreshing and trendy personality.

AX4372

Michael Kors

Michael Kors offers a seasonal reinterpretation of the beloved Emery collection. The slender crocodile leather strap, the chic square case in rose gold tone and the sparkling pavé bezel complement each other. The fresh and lively navy blue injects a touch of casual charm, freely interpreting the calm and elegant femininity.

MK2982

A phenomenon-level fashion trend has swept through since the day of its birth. The Michael Kors Runway large-size gold watch adds brilliance to everyday looks with its inherent luxury. The dial is equipped with details such as inner ring design, iconic hollow, date window and Arabic numeral scale, just like a well-designed gorgeous jewelry, easily lighting up different occasions.

Michael Kors Runway watch

MK7323

The Michael Kors classic logo series continues to explore multiple interpretations of the brand logo, vividly displaying the charm of the brand logo. Pavé zirconia combines sparkling hues with signature details, exuding a feminine and charming style, highlighting the brand’s endless creativity.

MKC1630AN710

Diesel

The Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 series watch is an upgraded evolution of the iconic Daddy series. The watch continues the brand’s consistent bold style, with a rare 7-eye design and a diameter of 57mm. The polished stainless steel case and bracelet are paired with a dazzling iridescent mirrored dial, expressing creative and unruly vitality.

DZ7395

Breaking the mold and standing out, Diesel sports watches set the trend with bold and eye-catching style. The red strap and white form a strong visual impact, and the hollow three-dimensional case interprets avant-garde aesthetics, highlighting a distinctive tough style.

DZ4620

Diesel uses a thick stainless steel chain with a neat brand logo. The calm and atmospheric line design highlights the simple and cool feeling, adding details to daily wear, and setting off a pure and chic style.

DX1432040 / DX1433040

Fossil

Inspired by the Harry Potter films and JK Rowling’s beloved wizarding world, the Harry Potter x Fossil Collector’s Collection combines elements of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a spirit of adventure and iconic symbols in design. The dials of the four Harry Potter x Fossil college watches are decorated with the representative animals of the four colleges of Hogwarts, and are accompanied by the iconic color striped straps of each college.

Harry Potter x Fossil Collector’s Watch

LE1157、LE1158、LE1159、LE1160

The limited-edition Harry Potter x Fossil Inheritance watch is designed for fans of the wizarding world who wish to receive a letter of admission to Hogwarts, with an ode to Hogwarts on the dial and Hogwarts on the case back. The school badge easily supports the magical style on the wrist, freely travels through the imaginary world, and swayes fantasy and exquisite style.

Harry Potter x Fossil Inheritance Watch

LE1161