Founder of Me Salvé Stores, Miguel Lazoff Kuperman, Passes Away

The founder of the Me Salvé stores, Miguel Lazoff Kuperman, has passed away, according to a message posted on the stores’ official Facebook page. The exact cause of his death is currently unknown.

The Me Salvé family, in a statement, expressed deep sadness and nostalgia over the unfortunate demise of their founder, affectionately known as Don Miguel. They described him as a visionary entrepreneur who left an indelible mark on the community and Puerto Rico, which he considered his second homeland. Don Miguel tirelessly expanded the company’s operations to every corner of the island.

Don Miguel was not only a successful businessman but also a dedicated family man. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather who deeply cared for his family. The Me Salvé family expressed their gratitude for his invaluable contributions and his visionary leadership that shaped the company into a pillar of the community.

In addition to his business ventures, Don Miguel’s mentorship and example created leaders and entrepreneurs who continue to carry on his legacy. His perseverance, solid values, and work ethic contributed to the livelihood of countless Puerto Rican families.

The Me Salvé family sent their thoughts and love to Don Miguel’s widow, Sandra Tanuz, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They assured that Don Miguel will always be remembered in their hearts and wished for his eternal rest.

The company had undergone a major transformation seven years ago when it diversified its business model with the introduction of the “Mega” concept. This conversion turned the Me Salvé establishments into department stores, catering to a wider range of customer needs.

The news of Miguel Lazoff Kuperman’s passing has left a void in both the business and family communities of Puerto Rico. His impact and legacy will continue to be felt and remembered by all those touched by his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to others.

Share this: Facebook

X

