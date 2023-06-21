Home » Founder of Taiyi Kiln Porcelain: Live a life like a work of art_TOM News
Founder of Taiyi Kiln Porcelain: Live a life like a work of art

Founder of Taiyi Kiln Porcelain: Live a life like a work of art

According to People’s Daily: On the evening of June 15th, when the lights were on, the first floor of Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center was filled with the fragrance of tea and music, and an “original music tea party for literati and sages” was held here.more than 100 people from literature, art, tea industry, media, business and other fields gathered in the Taiyi Kiln Porcelain Aesthetics Exhibition Hall to taste the fragrance of tea and appreciate the music, appreciate and analyze 30 kinds of traditional Chinese colored glaze porcelain fired in ancient firewood kilns, and enjoy and talk together Chinese traditional culture.

The tea party kicked off with the introduction of the host Liu Chenglin. Through such links as “chairman welcomes the virtuous”, “famous musician Li Yihan and Ye Honggang’s original music performance”, “painter Liu Shaobai’s freehand painting”, “tea art technician Zhou Qianyu’s tea art performance” and other links, let people Experience the rich expression of oriental aesthetics.

Fang Zheng, the founder of Taiyi Kiln Porcelain Life Aesthetics, the organizer of the event, said: “The Magi Tea Party” has been held eight times.Each issue is a presentation of the art of a lifetime: when you were a child, you “did the dragon in the abyss” and studied hard; The skill of “Zai Tian” also has the low-key of “Konglong has regrets”, and in his later years “one whale falls and all things live” continues the endless hope of traditional culture.

For more than 50 years, I have never dared to slack off for a moment. I admire the ancients, learn from the ancients, and learn from the ancients. I have been working hard to spread the aesthetics of Han culture. I believe that in the future, more and more inheritors of the traditional culture of the Chinese nation will gather together to live a life like a work of art!

