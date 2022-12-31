Original title: Four members of ASTRO are negotiating with Fantagio member Park Min Hyuk to renew their contract

Sohu Korea Entertainment News ASTRO members JINJIN, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, and Yoon Chanha will renew their contracts with Fantagio.

On the 30th of this month, Fantagio stated, “We will continue to cooperate with Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, and Yoon Sanha” and announced the renewal of the contract.

Currently negotiating contract renewal with Park Min Hyuk, MJ who is serving in the military will discuss it after his discharge from the military.

Fantagio said, “In order for the four to be active in various fields, I will spare no effort to support them,” and “I hope to give more encouragement and support like now.”

<以下是Fantagio的正式立场全文>

Hi everyone, this is Fantagio.

First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to many people including fans who have always loved and supported ASTRO.

ASTRO members JINJIN, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, and Yoon Sanha decided to continue activities with Fantagio in the future.

The remaining members, Park Min Hyuk, are undergoing in-depth negotiations. MJ is currently serving in the military, and the details will be discussed after he is discharged from the army.

In order for the four members to be active in various fields, Fantagio will spare no effort to support them, and I hope to give more encouragement and support to the members as they do now.

