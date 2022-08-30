Home Entertainment Four new stills of “Knives Out 2” will be released on Netflix on December 23 – Movie – cnBeta.COM
“Knives Out” sequel “GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY” new stills exposed, Daniel Craig played Detective Blanco return, Edward Norton and “Guardians of the Galaxy” wear F. Batista makes an appearance, and the story will unfold in Greece.

Tech billionaire Miles Brown (Norton) invites some of his closest friends to his private Greek island for a vacation, but it doesn’t take long for Detective Benoit Blanco to travel to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea. Discover that everything in heaven is not perfect. Who better to peel off the layers of conspiracy when a murder occurs than Blanco?

Former director Ryan Johnson returns to direct, new cast includes Edward Norton, “The Beast” Batista, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr. and Madeleine Klein.

Knives Out 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix on December 23!

