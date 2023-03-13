40.7% of Argentines did not travel for tourism in the last 12 months. The data is one of several that emerges from a national survey carried out by the Colsecor Foundation for the report “Study on mobility and transport in Argentina.”

The same study evaluated the preferences of Argentines when traveling for tourism. Within this group, 31% used the car, 13% mass public transport and 5% the plane.

“It does not mean that 40.7% did not have vacations, but that there was no displacement. The particular thing about this number, which is a very subjective relationship, is that it is very close to the poverty line in the country, that is, there would be a relationship between mobility for tourism reasons and the poverty rates in the country”, said the political scientist Mario Riorda, responsible together with Mónica Cingolani and Griselda Ibaña for the methodology and design of the study.

The objective of the report was to identify consumer behaviors regarding transportation in the country, understanding that the data offer tools to analyze and understand uses and customs, as well as problems and aspects of social order.

In statistical terms, a tourist is considered to be someone who pays to spend at least one night in a place other than their habitual residence, in regions considered touristic.

The car, the most used

Another piece of information that the study was able to obtain was that the automobile is the main means of transportation in our country, in daily use.

The three forms of mobility that are used the most are the private car (47%), walking (30%) and the mass public transport system (urban buses and trolleybuses, 30%).

The list is followed by the bicycle, with 26% of the answers, the remis with 23%, the motorcycle with 17%, the mass public transport system (subways, trams, urban trains) with 13% and the taxi with 11%.

Regarding the automobile as a form of mobility, in the towns of less than 10,000 inhabitants, 50% of those surveyed chose it as the first option to move, while in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 42% answered in that sense.

With 30% of the responses, walking is the second form of mobility used in our country. Differences are observed according to the size of the town, since in towns with less than 10,000 inhabitants, 34% stated that it is the most frequent form, while in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 28% responded in this sense.

The report asked if people had a private car and what kind of it regarding their energy source and 41% stated that they did not have a private vehicle.

In relation to this, 48% of women stated that they did not have it, which marks a gap with 29% of men. Among those who have their own car, 42% have gasoline cars, 8% diesel and 7% gas, while only 1% own hybrid cars.

When asked about the reasons for choosing the car and taking into account the preference as the first or second option to get around, 37% indicated that they choose it because it is practical and comfortable, 18% indicated that they had no other option, 9 % pointed out that it is easily accessible on their journey and 5% because of its low cost.

The factors to choose how to travel

When asked if there were changes in the type of mobility due to cost or the impact of inflation, 41% of the people surveyed stated that they had not made any changes, while 25% maintained that they had changed to walking as the most common form of mobility. frequent, 12% by bicycle, 5% by motorcycle and 4% by private car.

The size of the towns affects those who preferentially choose this form of mobility. Thus, in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 49% use it as their first option, in those between 35,000 and 100,000 inhabitants, 30% said so, while in those between 10,000 and 35,000 inhabitants, 19% indicated use it as a preferred form of mobility.

In the framework of the investigation, the opinion on the infrastructure for mobility in the country was consulted. In this sense, regarding urban streets and highways, 47% of the people surveyed have a favorable opinion (4% very good and 43% good) while 48% evaluate it negatively (35% bad and 13% very bad).

For its part, the interprovincial road infrastructure (interurban routes and highways) has a positive assessment of 48% (5% very good and 43% good) and a negative of 43% (29% consider it bad and 14%, very bad). .

The field work was carried out between November 11 and 27, 2022 through a national digital survey implemented by the consulting firm Dicen y Proyección Consultores.

The sample was designed in 4 non-proportional strata according to city size, with approximately 350 cases per stratum (1480 cases) and was calibrated according to census parameters of sex, age and city size.

Colsecor Foundation is an institution that conducts surveys based on data reported by television channels from the system of service cooperatives throughout the country that are integrated into Colsecor.

